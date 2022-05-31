Assess threat faced by Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Mohali SSP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Mohali SSP to assess the threat faced by Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera, “do the needful in accordance with law” and submit a report by the next date of hearing.

Ajay Pal had moved the High Court seeking directions to the Punjab Police and Mohali SSP to provide him security as he is the sole eyewitness to the murder of his brother Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali on August 7, 2021.

While issuing a notice to the state for August 18, 2022, the Bench of Justice Karamjit Singh ordered, “In the meantime, respondent No.2 (SSP Mohali) is directed to look into representation and assess threat perception and if the situation so warrants to do the needful in accordance with law and submit its report in this regard by the next date of hearing.”

The petition was filed on May 19, 2022.

Ajay Pal through his counsel Bipan Ghai and Manpreet Singh Dhaliwal has contended that being the sole eyewitness to the murder of his younger brother, Vicky, he is being threatened by the accused involved in the murder of his brother.

Ajay Pal submitted in the petition that soon after the murder of his brother, various members of Bambiha group involved in serious crimes and lodged in various jails in Punjab had taken responsibility for the murder by posting messages through various Facebook accounts, but the victim (Vicky) had no links with any of these groups.

Since the law-enforcement agencies in fear of these gangsters were not proceeding further in the present case and the petitioner was making efforts to bring the accused to justice, he feared that these gangsters would eliminate him, submitted Ajay Pal’s counsel.

Ajay Pal submitted that he had requested Punjab ADGP for providing him security but no action has been taken. He contended that the Delhi Police had arrested 17 wanted gangsters, who confessed that they had executed the murder of Vicky Middukhera, and these gangsters had also confessed that they were provided information regarding Vicky’s movements by Shagundeep Singh, manager of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Ajay Pal alleged that when the name of the singer’s manager surfaced, the Punjab Police instead of arresting Shagundeep, let him flee away.