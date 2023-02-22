scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Assembly session from March 3 AAP govt to present first full budget on March 10

On March 6, the motion of thanks and discussion on the Governor's address will take place.

budget, punjab news, budget news, indian expressCM Bhagwant Mann. (File)
The Punjab Assembly session will begin on March 3 and the budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented by the AAP government on March 10. A decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann here.

This time the budget session will be held in two phases with the first half starting on March 3 and continuing till March 11. Thereafter, there will be a break because of two G20 meetings in Amritsar. The second phase of the session will commence on March 22 and continue till March 24. “The budget session will start from March 3 with the Governor’s address. The budget will be presented on March 10. It will be the first full budget of the AAP government,” Mann told reporters.

On March 6, the motion of thanks and discussion on the Governor’s address will take place.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for the year 2022-23 and appropriation bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2022-23 will be tabled on March 7. There will be non-official business on March 9.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:25 IST
