Assault of minor by step-mother: Victim had ‘swelling over eye and bruise over neck’, says doctor

A DOCTOR of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, who had examined the five-year-old girl child who was allegedly assaulted by her step-mother in 2017, deposed in court on Friday, mentioning that the girl had ‘swelling over eye and bruise over neck’.

Advertising

The doctor Ranjeet Kaur, posted as an EMO (Emergency Medical Care) official, deposed in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gagan Geet Kaur. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on October 24.

Kaur submitted that she examined the girl on September 24, 2017, at 10.13 pm, at GMCH-32. Kaur stated that as per the examination report, there was “diffuse swelling with tenderness present over occipital region”, there was “diffuse swelling over right eye”, and there was “bluish contusion over right side of neck”, and the injuries were simple in nature.

The doctor’s cross examination was also conducted by the defense counsel of accused Jaspreet Kaur. Advocate Manjit Singh, counsel for Jaspreet Kaur asked the doctor whether the victim was referred to the eye, ENT and general surgery department after she was brought to the hospital, as per the Prosecution reports. The doctor on this stated that the victim did not turn up at the eye and ENT department, and did not respond to the general surgery department.

Advertising

The accused Jaspreet Kaur was arrested by Chandigarh Police on December 7, 2017 and later charges were framed against her under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The complainant, Manmohan Singh, husband of accused, recorded a video on his cell phone, in which Jaspreet is seen allegedly assaulting the victim after putting her inside a jute bag and banging her on the ground repeatedly.