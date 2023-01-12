scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Assault on cardiologist: Private hospital doctors in Haryana’s Hisar go on strike

The doctors of private hospitals are not undertaking OPD and emergency services. Police protection has been provided to heart specialist Dr. Ravinder Gupta who was attacked recently

Hisar doctors protest, Hisar cardiologist attackedAccording to the protesters, the police have provided security cover to Dr. Gupta but the accused people in the assault case are yet to be arrested. (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
Assault on cardiologist: Private hospital doctors in Haryana’s Hisar go on strike
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The medical practitioners of private hospitals in Haryana’s Hisar have gone on strike demanding the arrest of those who assaulted a heart specialist Dr. Ravinder Gupta recently.

Dr. J P Nalwa, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hisar unit president, told The Indian Express that the doctors started their strike at 7 am on Thursday. “During the strike period, the doctors of private hospitals won’t undertake OPD and emergency services to the new patients. The protest would continue until the guilty are arrested,” said Dr. Nalwa.

According to the protesters, the police have provided security cover to Dr. Gupta but the accused people in the assault case are yet to be arrested. On Wednesday too, the doctors took out a march to the town. Later, they met Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokender Singh and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

More from Chandigarh

In another incident, a group of assailants murdered a female doctor in Kurukshetra town of Haryana on Monday night. The accused had allegedly entered the house of Dr Vanita Arora located on the first floor of Atul Clinic in Sector 13, Kurukshetra, killed her and escaped after looting the house. Almost 15 hours after the incident, the Haryana Police arrested five people after a brief shootout Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:41 IST
Next Story

CA Final Result 2022: Mansi Agarwal (AIR 3) credits YouTube, tutors for her success

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close