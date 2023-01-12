Assault on cardiologist: Private hospital doctors in Haryana’s Hisar go on strike

The medical practitioners of private hospitals in Haryana’s Hisar have gone on strike demanding the arrest of those who assaulted a heart specialist Dr. Ravinder Gupta recently.

Dr. J P Nalwa, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hisar unit president, told The Indian Express that the doctors started their strike at 7 am on Thursday. “During the strike period, the doctors of private hospitals won’t undertake OPD and emergency services to the new patients. The protest would continue until the guilty are arrested,” said Dr. Nalwa.

According to the protesters, the police have provided security cover to Dr. Gupta but the accused people in the assault case are yet to be arrested. On Wednesday too, the doctors took out a march to the town. Later, they met Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokender Singh and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

In another incident, a group of assailants murdered a female doctor in Kurukshetra town of Haryana on Monday night. The accused had allegedly entered the house of Dr Vanita Arora located on the first floor of Atul Clinic in Sector 13, Kurukshetra, killed her and escaped after looting the house. Almost 15 hours after the incident, the Haryana Police arrested five people after a brief shootout Tuesday.