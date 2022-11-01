scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Assam Rifles Deputy Commandant wins 7-yr battle for cash award

The claim of Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik for Rs 10 lakh award and Rs 50,000 as annuity was rejected on the ground that he was not technically a part of the defence services but was a member of the paramilitary forces.

chandigarh news, indian expressThe Deputy Commandant of the Assam Rifles was finally granted the ‘Cash Award’ and ‘Annuity’ by Punjab and Haryana High Court which was refused to him by Haryana government. (File)

Seven years after he was decorated by the President with the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for showing conspicuous bravery in a gunfight with terrorists, a Deputy Commandant of the Assam Rifles has finally been granted the ‘Cash Award’ and ‘Annuity’ by Punjab and Haryana High Court which was refused to him by Haryana government.

Haryana provides a one-time cash award and annuity to gallantry awardees belonging to the state. However, the claim of Deputy Commandant Jasmer Singh Malik for Rs 10 lakh award and Rs 50,000 as annuity was rejected on the ground that he was not technically a part of the defence services but was a member of the paramilitary forces.

Challenging the rejection before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by basing his case on an earlier judgment in the matter of Commando Jasbir Singh, the officer had pleaded that Assam Rifles was a unique force which operated under the command and operational control of the Ministry of Defence and the Army but was funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He had contended that even the award itself was called “Sena Medal” which literally translated into “Army Medal” and which was conferred by the Defence Ministry for serving with the Army.

Agreeing with the contention of the officer, the High Court has allowed his petition and directed the State to release him the cash award and annuity. The Court has also observed that admittedly the Assam Rifles was an “Armed Force of the Union” and even the notification for the purposes of the gallantry award mentioned him under the heading “Army” and not under the “Ministry of Home Affairs”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

Sources in the Haryana government said that the resolution of the anomaly regarding differential treatment for award money with regard to Assam Rifles was pending since long and it was internally recognised that there should be no discrimination in releasing such benefits based upon the colour of the uniform since the idea behind the cash award was to recognise the bravery of a person for a particular award which had no link with the technical status of his parent service.

More from Chandigarh

Sources said that there was delay in resolving this anomaly since earlier the Rajya Sainik Board was dealing purely with the Army, Navy and Air Force, but now the new “Department of Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare” was committed to look after all uniformed forces and hopefully the issue would be resolved without litigation for any other similar rare case in the future.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:44:48 am
Next Story

No deficiency on govt’s part in ensuring justice: Punjab CM

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement