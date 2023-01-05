Assam Regiment celebrates 100th birthday of Brigadier

The Assam Regiment fraternity in the tricity celebrated the 100th birthday of a veteran of the regiment, Brig SS Chowdhary (retd) at Defence Services Officers Institute (DSOI) Sec 36 with great gusto.

Brig Chowdhary had raised the 5th Battalion of Assam Regiment and was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1944 in 8 Punjab Regiment.

He played an active role in managing the law and order situation during the partition riots in Rohtak when the Army was deployed in the area. He served as the Adjutant of the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong soon after partition when he was allotted the Assam Regiment in the reorganisation that took place after Independence.

He subsequently raised 5 Assam in 1963 in the rank of Lt Colonel. He commanded the battalion in active operations in the 1965 war when the unit was deployed in Punjab Theatre in Dera Baba Nanak Sector.

Brig Chowdhary was presented with a souvenir on behalf of the Colonel of Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts on the occasion.