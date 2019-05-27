Assailants rode from Delhi to Panchkula on bikes to escape checking

Nine assailants involved in a murder and robbery inside the office of a financier-cum-property dealer in Sector 20 were hired from New Delhi and had travelled from the national capital to Panchkula on motorbikes to escape police checking. They escaped on two-wheelers after committing the crime on January 30. Police managed to identify five of these assailants, who have criminal cases against them with Delhi police.

The revelations about the nine assailants and the manner, in which crime was executed, were made by two accused including Naveen Kumar of Sector 25 and Hemant Kansal of Zirakpur, who are in Panchkula police custody for five days. Their custody will end on May 29.

A Kharar resident, Deepak Kumar, was killed and two others injured when the nine assailants had barged in the office of the property dealer, opened fire and robbed around Rs 2 lakh. Sources said the initial probe suggested gambling was going on inside the office when the crime took place.

Crime branch Inspector Aman Kumar said, “Vinit, alias Vicky of Delhi, who is also wanted to UP police in a murder case, along with one Kuldeep was also involved in the murder. During questioning, Naveen Kumar, a close aide of Vinit disclosed that all the assailants involved in the murder had travelled to Panchkula from Delhi on motorcycles.

Vinit instructed them to come on motorcycles because at checking nakas, police preferred to check cars and mostly exempted motorcyclists from being checked. Vinit’s elder brother, Ashok Kumar, is a criminal involved in over a dozen cases of murders, attempt to murders, dacoity etc in Delhi. Currently, he is lodged at Tihar jail. Vinit along with one Sunil had managed to escape when they were being chased by a joint team of Panchkula and UP police near Sector 20 on May 20.”

Panchkula police was clueless in the case of till the sensational escape of two gangsters and arrest of one of their associate, Rohit Kumar, on May 20. Rohit Kumar, from Sector 20 Panchkula, was taken to UP. His questioning led the police to Naveen Kumar, who provided shelter to Vinit and Sunil in Panchkula. A case was registered at Sector 20 police station.