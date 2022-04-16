Assailants break police checkpost, open fire at cops in Jhajjar, escape

A bunch of armed men opened gunfire at police personnel in Jhajjar district of Haryana and sped away. The incident took place in the wee hours, today at a police checkpost in Jhajjar district. In an attempt to escape the police checking at the checkpost, the assailants even attempted to run over a few policemen.

According to the police, the incident took place early morning today at Kuldeep chowk on Badli road in Jhajjar district.

A police team of Jhajjar city police station comprising ASI Satpal, Head constable Rajkumar, and Constables Naresh, Sunil and Sanjay had set up a checkpost on the Badli road in the early morning hours to check suspected vehicles and persons movement.

“A suspected Maruti Swift car was approaching the checkpost that was signalled to stop for routine checking. A few young men were travelling in the car. But, rather than stopping the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle and attempted to run over the police personnel who were signalling to stop the vehicle. They broke the police checkpost and sped away.

Police team began their chase but two occupants of the Swift car who were sitting in the rear seat got out of their respective windowpanes and fired gunshots at the police team chasing them. The accused took advantage of the dark and managed to escape. Attempts were being made to trace and arrest them”, one of the police officers said.