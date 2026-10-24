Asking questions her husband once raised, Jhota’s wife steps in

Father-in-law, Bhim Singh, has said: She is my Jhota now, she will take decisions regarding protest

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarOct 24, 2026 02:22 PM IST
jhotaJhota's wife is asking the same questions her husband once raised.
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Manpreet Kaur, the wife of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, has become the centre of the protest on the Mansa-Sirsa Highway.

Despite losing her husband, she has not only maintained her composure but has also been very clear in her words.

And after some media channels allegedly misquoted her father-in-law, Bhim Singh, she has decided to make statements only on behalf of the Action Committee formed to run the protest.

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During a speech on Tuesday, Bhim Singh referred to Manpreet and said, “From now on, she is my Jhota. She will take all the decisions regarding the protest.”

Until earlier this month, Manpreet lived a quiet, modest life.

A private school teacher and a mother of two sons, she was content to stay out of the public eye. Her family has carried a legacy of activism: her husband, Parvinder Singh Jhota, was a prominent anti-drug activist, and her father-in-law, Bhim Singh, is an ex-serviceman and veteran campaigner. Manpreet had never delivered a speech or negotiated with government authorities until now.

The public now recognises her.

A baptised Sikh, Manpreet wears a keski — a turban worn by Sikh women. She had visitors at her home in the morning and spoke with them at length before leaving for the protest site, which is about four kilometres from her house. Her sons accompanied her. On her way, she stopped for another meeting and reached the site about an hour after setting out.

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She quietly moved through the crowd and took a place among the women sitting on the ground at the protest site.

Soon after, someone asked her to eat something. She sat with other visitors on the road and had langar — it has been running round the clock since the dharna started.

She spoke with The Indian Express briefly before receiving a call from a CBI team asking her to attend a meeting. The CBI raided the house of Ashwani Kumar’s aide on Thursday.

She spent the rest of the day in a marathon meeting of the Action Committee, which she chaired, and a video was released at the end. In the video, she declared that no postmortem would be allowed until the demands are met, including the resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab DGP.

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After the meeting, which was held in a house near the protest site, she went to the protest site and sat with her son. Both her sons are often seen around her. She was still at the site late into the evening.

Her speech on Wednesday went viral. “When a mother loses her son to drugs, what happens to that household? Why don’t we boycott those two or three drug sellers in our villages?” she had asked.

She is asking the same questions her husband once raised.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “A young man known to us died in a bus accident in 2023. He was under the influence of heroin when he was hit by a bus. It changed Parvinder. It was the first time he confronted the man who was selling drugs to the deceased. After that, he went to Takht Damdam Sahib, located in Talwandi Sabo, and pledged to start a campaign against drug smugglers.”

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Manpreet said, “He had the heart of a child when it came to managing his finances. He loved spicy food. He initially worked for a mobile tower survey team but later quit… He was fearless whenever he saw wrongful targeting of any innocent person. I never stopped him, but only asked him to be cautious; sometimes he would even go confront smugglers at night.”

On Monday, she led an official delegation to meet district administration officials. During the negotiations, she questioned the authorities with remarkable sharpness, poise, and determination, astounding those who had known her only as reserved.

“We are a very simple family. It is God who has given us so much courage to bear what we have been going through,” she said, explaining her composure.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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