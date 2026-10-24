Asking questions her husband once raised, Jhota’s wife steps in

Manpreet Kaur, the wife of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, has become the centre of the protest on the Mansa-Sirsa Highway.

Despite losing her husband, she has not only maintained her composure but has also been very clear in her words.

And after some media channels allegedly misquoted her father-in-law, Bhim Singh, she has decided to make statements only on behalf of the Action Committee formed to run the protest.

During a speech on Tuesday, Bhim Singh referred to Manpreet and said, “From now on, she is my Jhota. She will take all the decisions regarding the protest.”

Until earlier this month, Manpreet lived a quiet, modest life.

A private school teacher and a mother of two sons, she was content to stay out of the public eye. Her family has carried a legacy of activism: her husband, Parvinder Singh Jhota, was a prominent anti-drug activist, and her father-in-law, Bhim Singh, is an ex-serviceman and veteran campaigner. Manpreet had never delivered a speech or negotiated with government authorities until now.

The public now recognises her.

A baptised Sikh, Manpreet wears a keski — a turban worn by Sikh women. She had visitors at her home in the morning and spoke with them at length before leaving for the protest site, which is about four kilometres from her house. Her sons accompanied her. On her way, she stopped for another meeting and reached the site about an hour after setting out.

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She quietly moved through the crowd and took a place among the women sitting on the ground at the protest site.

Soon after, someone asked her to eat something. She sat with other visitors on the road and had langar — it has been running round the clock since the dharna started.

She spoke with The Indian Express briefly before receiving a call from a CBI team asking her to attend a meeting. The CBI raided the house of Ashwani Kumar’s aide on Thursday.

She spent the rest of the day in a marathon meeting of the Action Committee, which she chaired, and a video was released at the end. In the video, she declared that no postmortem would be allowed until the demands are met, including the resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab DGP.

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After the meeting, which was held in a house near the protest site, she went to the protest site and sat with her son. Both her sons are often seen around her. She was still at the site late into the evening.

Her speech on Wednesday went viral. “When a mother loses her son to drugs, what happens to that household? Why don’t we boycott those two or three drug sellers in our villages?” she had asked.

She is asking the same questions her husband once raised.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “A young man known to us died in a bus accident in 2023. He was under the influence of heroin when he was hit by a bus. It changed Parvinder. It was the first time he confronted the man who was selling drugs to the deceased. After that, he went to Takht Damdam Sahib, located in Talwandi Sabo, and pledged to start a campaign against drug smugglers.”

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Manpreet said, “He had the heart of a child when it came to managing his finances. He loved spicy food. He initially worked for a mobile tower survey team but later quit… He was fearless whenever he saw wrongful targeting of any innocent person. I never stopped him, but only asked him to be cautious; sometimes he would even go confront smugglers at night.”

On Monday, she led an official delegation to meet district administration officials. During the negotiations, she questioned the authorities with remarkable sharpness, poise, and determination, astounding those who had known her only as reserved.

“We are a very simple family. It is God who has given us so much courage to bear what we have been going through,” she said, explaining her composure.