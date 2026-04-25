‘Asked to withdraw complaint’: Mohali ex-councillor questions road quality

Mohali’s former councillor has raised concerns over a recently built road from Madanpur to Diplast Chowk and said it was improperly layered with tar, and also alleged that officials asked him to withdraw a complaint regarding the same. Manjeet Singh Sethi said he had previously raised the issue during a meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

Sethi said, despite the claims that the road samples had passed quality tests, the condition of the road, which was constructed around 20-22 days ago, is alarming. Sethi warned that if immediate repairs are not carried out, even a single spell of rain could worsen the road’s condition.

He claimed that during a meeting held on March 31, the issue was discussed before Chief Engineer Naresh Batta, who assured that the road would be repaired.

According to Sethi, he had also filed a complaint but officials allegedly asked him to withdraw it, assuring that the work will be done. In case there is failure in prompt action, he warned of taking the matter to ministerial level.

The former councillor also claimed that the concerned officials, including Executive Engineer Kuldeep Singh, failed to inspect the site and to visit Mohali even once.

He alleged that road works worth Rs 27 crore were carried out in Mohali using government grant funds. However, the quality of work was extremely poor, he said. He also claimed that the same contractor repeatedly gets the projects despite unsatisfactory performance, and no strict action was taken against them.

Demanding a transparent probe into the matter, Sethi said the taxpayers’ money should not go to waste. He has sought time from the concerned minister, he said.

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Once granted a meeting, he will request a vigilance inquiry, as the issue has already been brought to the minister’s attention.

Repeated attempts were made to contact Chief Engineer Naresh Batta regarding the matter, but he did not respond.

Following this, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Singh was contacted. He said a thorough inquiry would be conducted in accordance with rules and regulations, and if anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against them.

Regarding the vigilance inquiry and meeting with the minister, he said that it is everyone’s right, and the councillor is also free to do so.