Asked to charge only tuition fee, Panchkula private school hikes it by 40%

A WEEK after the state education department issued directions ordering private schools to charge only tuition fees from students, Panchkula CL DAV School increased its tuition fee by almost 40 per cent. The new amount is higher than what was previously being taken from students including all other expenses.

According to several parents and fee receipts seen by the Indian Express, the previous total fee paid including a per month tuition fee, examination fee, computer fee, and pupil fund is lower than the amount that is now being charged by the school.

The fee structure of the school is divided into six categories including, for pre-primary, for kindergarten, for primary classes- ranging from class first to fifth, middle classes- from class sixth to eighth, senior classes- ninth and tenth, and further for classes eleventh and twelfth. “Last year I paid a total fee of Rs 9,540 for a quarter which included a basic tuition fee of Rs 1,900 and other added charges. This year, they have asked for a quarterly tuition fee of Rs 10,290,” said the father of a student who graduated to class fifth, while requesting anonymity.

“Fee is the same as the parents had paid last year. Yes, we are not just taking the tuition fee but also other necessary funds which are a part of the fee we have given out to the parents. Pupil fee, et al is very important for the institution. We have not asked for any extra charges,” said the school’s principal, Anjali Marriya.

Meanwhile, according to the District Education Officer (DEO), the district office has received many such complaints from parents of children going to several schools.

“We have consolidated a list of all such schools and will be sending them show cause notices along with checking their fee structures for last year and comparing them to the current year. Further action will be taken as per the state department’s rules”, said Urmila Rohilla, DEO Panchkula.

The Haryana government had said last week that private schools can only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students. The other charges including building and maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees and any other funds were not to be charged. Directions were also given to not increase the monthly tuition fee. It further said that if any school is found violating these directions action will be taken against them under Rule 158 of Haryana Education Rules 2003.

