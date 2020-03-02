Asked about his ‘hate speech’, Thakur says, ‘you are lying, get your facts right’

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur in Chandigarh Sunday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur in Chandigarh Sunday. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Asked about his alleged hate speech during the Delhi Assembly elections, Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur, who was in Chandigarh on Sunday, accused media persons of “lying” and said they should “get their facts right”.

The BJP leader was addressing a press conference after attending a meeting with representatives of traders, business and industries associations.

Responding to a reporter’s question about the alleged hate speech, Thakur said, “Kya kaha maine? (What did I say)”

When media persons asked about him having allegedly chanted the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko…”, Thakur said, “Ye aap log bilkul jhoot bol rahe hain…isliye main tabhi kehta hun…ki media ki jankari jitni hai…Pehle apni jaankari mein sudhar kijiye (You all are lying. That is why I say…first get your facts right),” he further said.

Prodded further, he said, “Matter subjudice hai isliye main ispe zyada nahi bol raha…isliye aap apni jankari mein bhi sudhar laaye…aapko poori jankari rehni chahiye…aadhi jankari kisi ke liye bhi ghatak hai…wo media ka dushprachar ho ya kisi aur ka ho…aapko mujhe lagta hai jankari honi chahiye poori… (I am not saying much because the matter is subjudice. But you all should first get your facts right. Half knowledge is dangerous for anyone…).”

The Union Minister also said that action should be taken against those who were responsible for fuelling the riots in the national capital which have claimed over 40 lives.

“Jo dange bhadkane mein…ya jo dange mein shamil honge…unke upar kadi karvayi karni chahiye…isme koi sochne wali baat hi nahi hai…(Strict action should be taken against all those who have fuelled violence or participated in the riots…),” he said.

The Delhi High Court had recently expressed “anguish” over the Delhi Police’s failure to register FIRs against three BJP leaders over their alleged hate speeches in connection with the CAA-related violence and asked the police commissioner to take a “conscious decision” on it.

