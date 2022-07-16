scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Punjab: Ask CM Mann to withdraw statement on Chandigarh, SAD tells Govt

A delegation of the party led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal submitted a memorandum about Bhagwant Mann's statement surrendering the right of Punjab over Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 16, 2022 7:34:01 am

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday requested Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to “direct Punjab CM [Bhagwant Mann] to withdraw his statement surrendering the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh besides apprising the Union Home Minister that Punjabis will not tolerate transfer of even one inch of land in Chandigarh to Haryana”.

A delegation of the party led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor here.

More from Chandigarh

Asking the Governor to “direct the Punjab chief minister to protect the interests of Punjab”, the delegation apprised the former that “Bhagwant Mann had not protested against the steady erosion of Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh, including creation of the UT cadre, implementation of central pay scales and dilution of the status of Punjabi language besides other important issues like removal of Punjab’s representative in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the PresentPremium
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the Present

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement