Punjab: Ask CM Mann to withdraw statement on Chandigarh, SAD tells Govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday requested Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to “direct Punjab CM [Bhagwant Mann] to withdraw his statement surrendering the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh besides apprising the Union Home Minister that Punjabis will not tolerate transfer of even one inch of land in Chandigarh to Haryana”.

A delegation of the party led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor here.

Asking the Governor to “direct the Punjab chief minister to protect the interests of Punjab”, the delegation apprised the former that “Bhagwant Mann had not protested against the steady erosion of Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh, including creation of the UT cadre, implementation of central pay scales and dilution of the status of Punjabi language besides other important issues like removal of Punjab’s representative in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)”.