Chandigarh: ASI’s song on how new fines will hit your budget

TRAFFIC POLICE Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh has penned down a Punjabi song telling people how the new traffic fines can badly affect your budget and household kitchen. ASI Bhupinder Singh is posted in the awareness wing of UT traffic police, whose sole responsibility is to make people aware of traffic rules, at Children Traffic Park, Sector 23.

His song goes like this: “Sadaka di accident wich bade loog marde cee..jurmana khat challan daa cee, ooo kithi darde cee.. naye kanoon da dekho ellan ho gaya hai..phir na kehna badda mehanga challan ho gaya hai…Rasoi ghar vich ration daa nuksan ho gaya hai (So many people were killed in road accidents. There was less fine for traffic violations. Thus nobody was caring. Look! New law has been implemented. Now do not complain that violation costs too. This will hit the ration in your kitchen).

Singh said, “The song is around two-and-a half-minute-long. It is of three stanzas and followed by a prelude. I will sing this song for making people aware of new provisions.” Bhupinder Singh, native of Gurdaspur district, joined the Chandigarh Police in 1987. Earlier, his song “Chandigarh daru peekai gaddi na challani ve, raati nake lagday (don’t indulge in drunken driving in Chandigarh, usually traffic cops laid drunken driving nakas)” found so many admirers including SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand, who proudly made this song the ring tone of his official mobile number. The awareness wing of traffic police is visiting colleges, schools, private and government institutes to make people aware of the new provisions through different modes, including songs, scripts, plays, dramas and lectures.