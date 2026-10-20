Asian Games winner ‘Udanpari Seema’ gets engaged to Aman Chaudhary in Himachal

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Himachal Pradesh’s long-distance runner and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games bronze medallist Seema, 25, known as ‘Udanpari Seema’, has got engaged to fellow athlete Aman Chaudhary, 28, who hails from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
The engagement ceremony was held at a private hotel in Chamba on Monday evening in the presence of close relatives.
Seema, who won India’s first athletics medal at the 2026 Asian Games, ended a 16-year drought for India in the women’s 10,000-metre event.
Chaudhary currently works with the Himachal Pradesh Regional Forensic Science Laboratory at Dharamshala in Kangra.
Seema shared the news of her engagement on her Facebook page, ‘Udanpari Seema’. She also shared pictures and video clips of her engagement function on social media platforms with fans.
A family member of Seema said, “Seema and Aman Chaudhary have known each other for many years. The date for the marriage has not yet been finalised. Seema is the youngest among her six siblings. Aman Chaudhary has one younger brother.”
Seema’s fans and members of the sporting community congratulated the athlete and extended their best wishes to the couple. Indian former track and field athlete and Arjun awardee Suman Rawat said, “The athletic community is delighted by this news.”
Seema established her name on the national and international athletics circuit through her performance in the women’s 10,000-metre event at the Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal. The achievement marked a significant milestone in her sporting career and brought recognition to Himachal Pradesh’s athletics fraternity.