Asian Games winner ‘Udanpari Seema’ gets engaged to Aman Chaudhary in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh’s long-distance runner and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games bronze medallist Seema, 25, known as ‘Udanpari Seema’, has got engaged to fellow athlete Aman Chaudhary, 28, who hails from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

The engagement ceremony was held at a private hotel in Chamba on Monday evening in the presence of close relatives.

Seema, who won India’s first athletics medal at the 2026 Asian Games, ended a 16-year drought for India in the women’s 10,000-metre event.

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Chaudhary currently works with the Himachal Pradesh Regional Forensic Science Laboratory at Dharamshala in Kangra.

Seema shared the news of her engagement on her Facebook page, ‘Udanpari Seema’. She also shared pictures and video clips of her engagement function on social media platforms with fans.