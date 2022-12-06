ASI recruitment in Chandigarh police: UT police constable among three arrested for filing multiple forms

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a constable, a cyber cafe owner and a senior accountant posted at the Punjab Accountant General’s office for allegedly uploading multiple applications with different particulars for the upcoming recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)s in the force.

The written tests for recruitment of 49 Assistant Sub Inspectors in the force is scheduled to be held on December 18.

Police identified the arrested accused as senior accountant Hardeep Singh of Sector 41, cyber cafe owner Chander Kant of Mani Majra and constable Naresh Kumar, 33, who is posted at Sector 36 police station. Police said Kant’s email id and computer system was used for filling and uploading two forms.

SP (Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Constable Naresh Kumar had filed two forms for the ASI recruitment exams. He filed one form with all correct particulars — like name, age, educational qualifications, residential address. In the second form, Naresh filled up all the correct information except his educational qualification and attached the picture of Hardeep Singh, instead of his own. Hardeep Singh was also involved in the planning. The cyber cafe owner, Chander Kant, was aware about these wrong doings. He assisted them by allowing them to use his email id etc. All the three men have been arrested after thorough investigations that determined malafide intent. We have learnt that Hardeep has once before been arrested in a recruitment-related case.”

Meena also rejected reports that the ASI recruitment exams for 49 posts may be cancelled and confirmed that there were no plans to change the recruitment date from December 18.

Police said that the arrested constable Naresh Kumar and Hardeep had known each others for the last two years and were both natives of Jind district in Haryana.

A total 15,802 applications were received for the 49 posts. The Department of University Institute Of Applied Management Sciences, Panjab University (PU), was given the task of scrutinising the applications. A total of 122 duplications have been found in applications that were filed during scrutiny. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the department’s chief coordinator, PK Sharma.

Sources said that preliminary probe has revealed that some candidates had filed more than one form because they had filed the first form wrong and no criminal intention has been found on their part.

As per details, in September this year after a gap of 13 years, Chandigarh Police had advertised for vacancies on 49 posts of ASIs — 16 posts for women, 27 for men and six for former Army personnel.

A police officer involved in investigation of the case said, “Our computer system has detected a bunch of people who have filed multiple applications with similar particulars. The preliminary probe suggests many candidates have filed more than one application. Some of these candidates filed more than one application as they filled in wrong details or failed to mention their surname in the first application. Some others may have filed duplicate applications as their bank had failed to process their fee transfer in the first instance. The case is being investigated.”

Tight security arrangements around examination centres

SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We will make adequate security arrangements around the examination centers where the written exams will be held. The exams will be held online. We will install jammers with strong frequencies to block mobile and Bluetooth signals around the examination centres. Candidates will be issued a detailed advisory about the objects that they can bring and or not on the day of examination”.