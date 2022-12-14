ASI recruitment in Chandigarh police: Army clerk held for using wife’s details to fill multiple forms

A 32-YEAR-OLD lower divisional clerk (LDC) of the Indian Army was arrested for impersonation and cheating while submitting online applications for the ASI recruitment of the Chandigarh police. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of village Alipura near Uchana, Jind, Haryana.

Police said that Kumar was arrested from the place of his posting at the Army Headquarters STC 1 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He was remanded in two days police custody on Tuesday. Kumar had filed two applications in his wife’s name.

While he filled out the correct particulars in one of the applications, using the picture of his wife, in the other, he used the picture of someone else, while using the particulars of his wife, police said.

“The person, whose picture was used, has been identified. We also questioned Kumar’s wife. The woman claimed that she had handed over her particulars to her husband, who further filled the forms on her behalf. She was not aware of two online forms being filled under her name. Kumar has disclosed that before joining the Army, he ran a cyber café by the name Haryana Photostat at Uchana and used to fill up fake forms,” Inspector Rajiv Kumar of the UT crime branch said.

The recruitment for at least 49 posts of ASIs took place in Chandigarh on December 18. So far, police have arrested four people including a Chandigarh Police constable, who filed two forms with different particulars for himself.

A total of 15,802 applications were received for the 49 posts — 16 posts for women, 27 for men, and six for former Army personnel.

The Department of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, Panjab University (PU), was given the task of scrutinising the applications. A total of 122 duplicate applications were found that were filed during scrutiny.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the department’s chief coordinator, PK Sharma, at Sector 11 police station.

Three of those who were arrested earlier were sent to judicial custody in Model Jail, Burail. The UT Police had booked 12 people for allegedly submitting multiple applications with different particulars.

A police officer involved in the investigation had said, “Our system detected a bunch of people who have filed multiple applications… Some of the candidates filed more than one application as they messed up the form and failed to mention their surname in the first application. Some others may have filed duplicate applications as their bank had failed to process their fee transfer in the first instance. The case is being investigated thoroughly.”