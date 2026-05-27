Militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan releases video of Amritsar cop’s killing

TTH has previously issued warnings to all government employees and police officials to resign “if they wish to live.”

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 27, 2026 04:07 PM IST
Amrtisar shootingThe footage captures the sequence of the attack on ASI Joga Singh in chilling detail while he was travelling on his two-wheeler on May 24. (Representational image)
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Two days after Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) claimed responsibility for the murder of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector posted in Amritsar, the militant outfit on Wednesday released a video of the killing.

The footage, which has surfaced on social media, captures the sequence of the attack on ASI Joga Singh in chilling detail while he was travelling on his two-wheeler on Sunday, May 24. A day later, TTH had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Assailants opened fire at close range, striking ASI Singh twice – once on the left side of his chest and once in the waist. With no bystanders nearby at that early hour, he received no immediate assistance and died at the scene. ASI Joga Singh, a resident of Ghaniye village in Gurdaspur, was commuting to duty after a punctured tyre prevented him from using his car.

The video shows him identifiable by the same clothes he was found dead in — a police uniform with a robe around his neck, the same attire seen in the surveillance photograph of the officer released by TTH before he was shot at.

Attackers are then seen opening fire on ASI Singh as he rides his vehicle. He is seen falling to the roadside following the shots. The assailants subsequently approach his body and film it at close range — a pattern consistent with how TTH documented the earlier double murder of policemen at the Adiyan outpost in Gurdaspur district in February. The little-known outfit had also claimed responsibility for the double murder that took place about 2 km from the India-Pakistan border.

Following the May 24 killing, TTH had explicitly claimed it possessed video evidence of the murder and would release it. The outfit had already released a surveillance photograph of Singh — taken prior to the attack and showing him in the same clothes — which had indicated the attackers had conducted systematic reconnaissance of their target.

The video mirrors TTH’s conduct in the Gurdaspur case, where the accused, Ranjit Singh, allegedly transmitted a video of the double murder to handlers based in Pakistan, and TTH subsequently released it publicly.

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TTH has previously issued warnings to all government employees and police officials to resign “if they wish to live.”

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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