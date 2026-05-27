Militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan releases video of Amritsar cop’s killing

The footage captures the sequence of the attack on ASI Joga Singh in chilling detail while he was travelling on his two-wheeler on May 24. (Representational image)

Two days after Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) claimed responsibility for the murder of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector posted in Amritsar, the militant outfit on Wednesday released a video of the killing.

The footage, which has surfaced on social media, captures the sequence of the attack on ASI Joga Singh in chilling detail while he was travelling on his two-wheeler on Sunday, May 24. A day later, TTH had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Assailants opened fire at close range, striking ASI Singh twice – once on the left side of his chest and once in the waist. With no bystanders nearby at that early hour, he received no immediate assistance and died at the scene. ASI Joga Singh, a resident of Ghaniye village in Gurdaspur, was commuting to duty after a punctured tyre prevented him from using his car.