scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

ASI found dead in Kurali drain

On Wednesday morning some passersby noticed that Satbir’s car was on ignition and it was stuck in a drain on Paprali road.

SI Bhajan added the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after postmortem. However, the police suspect no foul play. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
ASI found dead in Kurali drain
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Police was found dead in a drain in Kurali town on Wednesday. According to the police ASI Satbir Singh who was posted at Kurali (City) police station had left for home on Tuesday night after completing his duty.

On Wednesday morning some passersby noticed that Satbir’s car was on ignition and it was stuck in a drain on Paprali road.

SI Bhajan Singh who inspected the spot said that Satbir Singh’s father was not keeping well and he used to work on night duty. “He had left for home on Tuesday but we received a call from the locals. We reached the spot and found that Satbir’s body was lying in the drain and the car’s engine was on,” SI Bhajan Singh said.

SI Bhajan added the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after postmortem. However, the police suspect no foul play.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
More from Chandigarh

“We don’t see any foul play but the investigation is on,” SI Bhajan Singh said. Meanwhile, the residents said the area is neglected by the civic body. There are no CCTV cameras and the street lights also do not work, they said. ENS

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 02:03 IST
Next Story

Talks should start after revocation of J&K’s special status: Mehbooba

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close