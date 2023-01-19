ASI found dead in Kurali drain

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Police was found dead in a drain in Kurali town on Wednesday. According to the police ASI Satbir Singh who was posted at Kurali (City) police station had left for home on Tuesday night after completing his duty.

On Wednesday morning some passersby noticed that Satbir’s car was on ignition and it was stuck in a drain on Paprali road.

SI Bhajan Singh who inspected the spot said that Satbir Singh’s father was not keeping well and he used to work on night duty. “He had left for home on Tuesday but we received a call from the locals. We reached the spot and found that Satbir’s body was lying in the drain and the car’s engine was on,” SI Bhajan Singh said.

SI Bhajan added the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after postmortem. However, the police suspect no foul play.

“We don’t see any foul play but the investigation is on,” SI Bhajan Singh said. Meanwhile, the residents said the area is neglected by the civic body. There are no CCTV cameras and the street lights also do not work, they said. ENS