ASI escapes bullet as suspected members of Bambiha gang open fire at police team

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) escaped a bullet injury late Monday night after suspected members of the Bambiha gang allegedly opened fire at an Operations Cell team near ISBT-43, police sources said.
According to sources, the Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police had received information that three suspected members of the Bambiha gang were moving near ISBT-43 with weapons. Acting on the input, a team of the Operations Cell reached the area around 10.30 pm.
The suspects were traced on the Sector 43 road behind ISBT-43. Sources said that when the police team tried to apprehend them, the suspects allegedly opened fire. One of the bullets was fired at ASI Keshav, who was part of the Operations cell team. He escaped injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket, sources said.
Following this, the Operations Cell team also opened fire in retaliation and later overpowered the suspects. No police personnel was reported injured till the filing of this report.
Sources said weapons were recovered from the accused after they were apprehended. Police teams remained present at the spot late into the night and further verification of the accused and recoveries was underway.
An FIR for attempt to murder and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was being registered till the filing of this report, sources said.
According to police, the accused are likely to be produced before a Chandigarh court on Tuesday, where their remand will be sought for further interrogation.
The incident comes hours after the Chandigarh Police claimed to have busted an illegal weapons network allegedly linked to the Lucky Patial-Bambiha gang, arresting three persons and recovering country-made firearms and live cartridges in separate cases.
As per sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Joban and Prabhjot, all residents of Amritsar, Punjab.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram