ASI escapes bullet as suspected members of Bambiha gang open fire at police team

As per sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Joban and Prabhjot, all residents of Amritsar, Punjab. (Express photo)

A Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) escaped a bullet injury late Monday night after suspected members of the Bambiha gang allegedly opened fire at an Operations Cell team near ISBT-43, police sources said.

According to sources, the Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police had received information that three suspected members of the Bambiha gang were moving near ISBT-43 with weapons. Acting on the input, a team of the Operations Cell reached the area around 10.30 pm.

The suspects were traced on the Sector 43 road behind ISBT-43. Sources said that when the police team tried to apprehend them, the suspects allegedly opened fire. One of the bullets was fired at ASI Keshav, who was part of the Operations cell team. He escaped injury as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket, sources said.