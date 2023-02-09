ASI caught accepting bribe red-handed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a Chandigarh Police assistant sub inspector (ASI), while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, from an accused in abetment to suicide case, in UT.

The accused ASI, has been identified as Balkar Singh, posted at Mani Majra police station. According to sources, on December 24, a woman resident of Mani Majra had reportedly died by suicide, following which Gurpreet Singh was booked by the Mani Majra police for abetment to suicide (306) of the IPC.

Sources said that the ASI was demanding Rs 50,000 from Gurpreet to give him some relief in the FIR registered against him.

On Wednesday, when the ASI came to take the first installment of Rs 25,000 from the accused, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused.

A case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered by the CBI, and further probe has been initiated.