ASI arrested for demanding Rs1.25L bribe to shield accused in brawl case: Punjab VB

Flying Squad-I of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Balongi police station in Mohali for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for “shielding” an accused from legal action in connection with a post-wedding brawl case in November.
According to VB officials, a case against ASI Bir Chand was registered based on a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant, Satish, a resident of Maloa Colony, Chandigarh, stated that his daughter Anjali married Arsh, a resident of Bada Majra in Mohali, on November 27, 2025, following which the groom’s family organised a reception party.
“As per the complaint, a scuffle broke out among some youths after the reception, in which one boy suffered serious injuries. ASI Bir Chand threatened to register an FIR against Arsh and demanded Rs 50,000 to avoid legal action,” VB officials said.
The complainant alleged that under pressure, the family initially paid Rs 30,000 to the accused ASI.
The complainant stated to the Vigilance Bureau that despite this, “the ASI continued threatening through phone and WhatsApp calls, demanding over Rs 1 lakh as a bribe. On December 22, 2025, the ASI claimed that the case had been forwarded under Section 307 and demanded Rs 1 lakh to settle the matter, along with additional illegal gratification”.
Officials said the complainant recorded the conversations and uploaded the audio evidence on the Vigilance Bureau’s anti-corruption helpline. Following verification and scrutiny of the recordings, the Vigilance Bureau, prima facie, found the allegations to be true, they said.
Based on the evidence, a case was registered against the ASI under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the Vigilance Bureau police station on January 29, 2026, and the investigation was entrusted to Head Constable (LR) Manjeet Singh.
The accused was later arrested, officials said, adding that the roles of the Balongi SHO and other police personnel will also be examined during the investigation.
