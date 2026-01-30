ASI arrested for demanding Rs1.25L bribe to shield accused in brawl case: Punjab VB

Officials said the complainant recorded the conversations and uploaded the audio evidence on the Vigilance Bureau’s anti-corruption helpline. (File Photo)

Flying Squad-I of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Balongi police station in Mohali for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for “shielding” an accused from legal action in connection with a post-wedding brawl case in November.

According to VB officials, a case against ASI Bir Chand was registered based on a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant, Satish, a resident of Maloa Colony, Chandigarh, stated that his daughter Anjali married Arsh, a resident of Bada Majra in Mohali, on November 27, 2025, following which the groom’s family organised a reception party.

“As per the complaint, a scuffle broke out among some youths after the reception, in which one boy suffered serious injuries. ASI Bir Chand threatened to register an FIR against Arsh and demanded Rs 50,000 to avoid legal action,” VB officials said.