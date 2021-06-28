Ashwani Sekhri not leaving Congress, says Amarinder

Amarinder said that Sekhri denied the reports circulated in a section of the media that he was leaving the party and joining some other party. (File)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday said that senior party leader and former minister Ashwani Sekhri will stay in the Congress and there was no question of his leaving the party.

The CM said he spoke to Sekhri and assured him that all his concerns will be addressed. Sekhri was a dyed-in-wool Congressman who had spent his whole life with the party and all the rumours about his leaving the party were baseless, he added.

Amarinder said that Sekhri denied the reports circulated in a section of the media that he was leaving the party and joining some other party. Sekhri assured the CM that he was a committed and dedicated Congressman, who can never ever imagine to leave the party.

The CM also cleared all his apprehensions and assured him that he was a very senior leader of the party who had contributed a lot towards it. It is the party’s duty and responsibility to watch and safeguard the interests of all senior leaders, Amarinder added.