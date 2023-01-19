Ashwani Gupta memorial cricket tourney from Jan 29

The first edition of the Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money (U-19) Cricket Tournament will be played in the tricity from January 29 to February 6. The tournament, which is being conducted by the Ashwani Gupta Memorial Trust, will be played at five grounds in the tricity and will offer a cash prize of Rs 51,000 to the winning teams apart from other cash prizes.

“Ahswani Gupta Memorial Trust was formed in the year 2006 in the memory of my son Ashwani Gupta, who died in a road accident. He was a state and national-level badminton player and the trust was formed to promote sports activities. Under those endeavours, we are conducting the First Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money Tournament later this month. Earlier we had organised kabaddi and badminton tournaments and this will be the first cricket tournament under the aegis of the trust,” said Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, while unveiling the winning trophies for the tournament.

The tournament will be played in a group format and the matches will be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, Sutluj Public School, Panchkula, St Soldier International School, Panchkula, Hansraj Public School, Panchkula and Government High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Players born on or after September 1, 2004 are eligible for the tournament and a minimum of eight teams in both the categories will compete in the tournament. The matches will be played in the morning and afternoon sessions and the final will be played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on February 6. “Each category will see a minimum of eight teams and we want more and more teams to compete in the tournament. Apart from the winner’s cash prize of Rs 51,000 in each category, a cash prize of Rs 31,000 will be given to the runner-up team. There will also be a cash prize of Rs 5100 for the best batsman, best bowler and best all-rounder in each category in the tournament. Qualified umpires and match officials will conduct the tournament. The teams can send their entries by January 25at greenchdindia@gmail.com and dpsonipfc@yahoo.com along with an entry money of Rs 2,000 for boys category and Rs 1500 for the girls’ category,” said Gupta.

The inauguration of the tournament will be held on January 29 at Sutluj Public School.