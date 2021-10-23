Ashok Khemka transferred for 54th time in 29 yrs

Haryana government Friday issued transfer order of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. From his current assignment of Principal Secretary (archives, archaeology and museums), he has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Haryana Science and Technology Department. He will also look after the Fisheries Department. This is his 54th transfer in 29-year long career in the civil services.

A 1991 batch IAS officer, Khemka was transferred to Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department one year and 11 months back. The government has not mentioned any reason behind his transfer but its learnt, Khemka has been actively raising his point of view on important issues especially related to protection of hilly areas.

According to officials, in a preliminary survey, a pre-historic site and rock shelters were discovered which are spread over a large area covering revenue estates Shilakari, Mangar, Kot, Dhauj and Nurpur Dhumsapur in Faridabad district and Damdama, Roj-Ka-Gujjar and Harchanpur in Gurgaon district.

Khemka had pointed out to the government that there are vested commercial interests in Roj-Ka-Gujjar and Kot and mining interests in Damdama, Dhauj and Shilakari. Khemka had stated: “If hills, forests, areas under Aravalli plantations and areas notified under section 4,5 of the PLPA Act in the above revenue estates are not allowed to be included in the notification under section 4, then private commercial/ mining interests will trump over the large public interest to protect the natural environment of the pre-historic site and rock shelters. commercial interests will ultimately destroy the Aravallis and the National Capital Region.”

Khemka had also suggested the government ban mining/ construction activities in Aravalli “gair mumkin pahar” (uncultivable hilly areas) hill area comprising the 8 revenue estates in the Regional Plan 2041 to conserve archaeological heritage and ecological security.