ASA submits memorandum regarding tea price hike at Students’ Centre

Highlighting the sudden hike in the rate of tea at the Students Centre and the Indian Coffee House, the members of the Ambedkar Students’ Association on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Dean Students Welfare demanding a roll back in the tea price hike.

The members stated that the shopkeepers at the Students Centre and the Indian Coffee House on the campus have started offering masala tea, which is not much in demand amongst the students. “By introducing the new product, the shopkeepers are continuously imposing additional charges on the students. We had given a representation to the DSW in this regard, earlier as well emphasising that the owners of the eateries at Students Centre keep increasing the prices of different food items,” said Vijay, one of the senior members of the organisation.

The spokesperson of the organisation said, “The authorities had issued certain circulars to all the shopkeepers at the centre but none of them has implemented it till date. It is a symbol of conscious ignorance of regulation and dictatorship in the university premise.”

The members of the organisation demanded a strict action against the shopkeepers who allegedly increased the prices of the tea.

