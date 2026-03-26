As wheat procurement season & gunny bag shortfall go hand in hand, farmers, agents question execution gaps

It is estimated that Punjab would require nearly 26 crore gunny bags, considering each bag carries 50 kg of wheat. (File Photo)

Punjab is entering a critical phase as it is seeing gunny bag shortage with the wheat procurement season set to begin in April — raising serious questions about the state’s preparedness at a time when a bumper crop is expected to flood the mandis.

It is estimated that Punjab would require nearly 26 crore gunny bags, considering each bag carries 50 kg of wheat.

However, there is an anticipated shortage of around 5 crore (50 million) gunny bags for the upcoming procurement cycle — an alarming gap that could disrupt procurement operations at the peak of arrivals.

The Central government may release approximately Rs 33,000 crore to Rs 34,000 crores to Punjab for wheat procurement, which can make the situation even more concerning.