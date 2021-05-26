As wait for meeting with top brass gets longer, rebel camp gets restless

After the intervention of senior party leaders, Cabinet Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi had cancelled a press conference he had planned to allegedly bash the government. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Over a week after the Congress high command intervened and asked rebel party leaders to exercise restraint, a disquiet is prevailing in the rebels’ camp as the wait for a hearing with the top leaders is getting longer.

The rebels, who had raised a banner of revolt against Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, were lying low after intervention from the high command. They say they were promised that the top leadership will be holding separate meetings with them.

“The delay in the meeting is getting longer. It appears that the high command is not interested sorting the feud in the Punjab Congress. Party leaders including K C Venugopal and Harish Rawat had called the leaders in Punjab last Monday. It has been over a week. Most of the leaders are keeping quiet, except Navjot Singh Sidhu. It seems they made a mistake by listening to the senior leaders and not uttering a word,” a party leader said on anonymity.

After the intervention of senior party leaders, Cabinet Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi had cancelled a press conference he had planned to allegedly bash the government. Sources said Channi is being asked on by a few leaders to go ahead and organise a press conference as their “silence” was being “misconstrued” as “matter sorted” by the senior leaders.

Sources said the high command was waiting for the second wave of Covid-19 to relent before they would hold meetings. Also, Rahul Gandhi is recuperating from Covid and is taking time before he starts meeting party leaders.

On Monday, the rebels had decided to knock at the doors of the party high command on their own.