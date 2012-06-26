Only two days ago,loyalists of Union Minister Virbhadra Singh had assembled at a function in Shimla to mark his 50 years in politics,even predicting that the chief ministers post was just 90 days away from Raja sahib. But Mondays court verdict came as a setback to Singhs claim to be the Congress chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. His detractors within the party are now reportedly waiting for his resignation as the union minister.

Singhs loyalists,however,claim that Virbhadra had already decided to resign from the cabinet post and devote his full energy to Himachal Pradesh. But before doing so,Singh wants the party high command to declare the chief ministerial candidate or give him a free hand in the state  a move that his detractors,including Union Minister Anand Sharma and PCC president Kaul Singh Thakur,had vehemently opposed.

Now,with Mondays court order,Singh will find opposition to his chief ministerial stake growing. A five-time chief minister,Singh,dreams for a sixth term and include his name among the most successful chief ministers,said a close associate.

To this end,Singh has demonstrated his popularity at rallies,which shows that without him,the Congress cannot think of forming a stable government or stopping Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal to returning to power.

Singhs loyalists,however,refuse to agree that the minister has been pushed to the walls. It is BJPs conspiracy to politically finish Raja Sahib. But people will not allow him to vanish,rather,he will emerge with greater force, said MLA Mukesh Agnihotri.

However,a member of the opposite camp,a PCC leader,said: Now,with the court verdict against him,the party will like to see the law taking its course.

