As Tricity beds fill up, locals look to other cities

A 74-year-old retired IAF officer from Sector 15 shuttled from one UT hospital to another with his 67-year-old Covid positive wife with falling oxygen level but to no avail. Finally, after knocking at the doors of two government and three private hospitals without any luck, the couple’s daughter from Noida has now got her mother admitted to a private facility in Kharar.

Even as patients from Delhi and other places are making a beeline for Chandigarh hospitals—it prompted UT adviser Manoj Parida to appeal to people not to invite their friends for Covid treatment as the UT beds were full—patients from Chandigarh are being forced to look at other cities, near and far, for beds.

“When we first took my mother to GMSH-16, they took her to emergency but then said they would wait for her reports to treat her. When we asked them for a bed, they directed my dad to take my mother’s stretcher to the corridor and stay there. They didn’t think my dad could also get infected if he was there,” fumed the daughter.

When the hospital refused them a bed despite falling oxygen level, I took them

Mukut hospital, Landmark hospital, Max hospital, GMCH 32 and Mayo. At Mayo, they admitted her but after 30 minutes said they didn’t have any bed as the patient who had to be discharged had extended his stay,’’ recounts the daughter.

After a nightmarish round of the hospitals who turned them away, they finally got a bed at a private hospital in Kharar with an inadequate support system.

In another case, a Mohali-based patient, 47, whose oxygen levels fell to 70 two days ago, was finally rushed to a Sirsa hospital as there were no Level 3 beds in Chandigarh, Panchkula, or Mohali.

A 76-year-old resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, with a heart ailment also failed to get any ICU bed in Chandigarh despite every possible effort by his family, who first rushed him to GMSH-16, and then to Max but to no avail.

GMSH authorities told the patient’s attendants that he required ICU care which they didn’t have.

Finally after shuttling from one place to another, the patient managed to get a bed in a hospital in Sohana. The patient is now on ventilator and recuperating.

A 62-year-old resident of Sector 66, Chandigarh, who is admitted to GMSH-16, in Government Multi speciality hospital sector 16 is struggling for life as the hospital doesn’t have a ventilator.

Her frantic daughter has tried for one in several hospitals but all in vain.

ACTIVIST WRITES TO BADNORE

Social activist Ajay Jagga wrote to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore about how Chandigarh Covid residents should not be turned away, citing non-availability of beds/facilities.

In the letter to Badnore, Jagga said, “Yesterday only, it has come on record that nowadays most of the beds in in Chandigarh are occupied by people from other states.’’

Jagga added that he feels that “in the interest of justice and humanity, it should be ensured that the residents of Chandigarh are not turned away due to shortage of beds.” The activist asked the administration to provide data of occupancy (on the basis of residence) on the website of UT.