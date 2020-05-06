As situation improves, Mohali admin notifies entry points to district

The administration clarified that people who are living in Mohali and working in Chandigarh will have no problem in movement. (Representational) The administration clarified that people who are living in Mohali and working in Chandigarh will have no problem in movement. (Representational)

The district administration along with nodal officers notified the entry points on highways and links roads into the district on Tuesday. People coming from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana can enter the district only through the notified entry points, where the health teams will screen them.

The administration also clarified that people who are living in Mohali and working in Chandigarh will have no problem in movement.

DC Girish Dayalan clarified that the people who want to go to Chandigarh will require a travel pass which will be issued from the district administration. “For both government and private, employees we will allow movement with their identity cards. However, people from shops or businesses, have to get passes from the concerned sub-divisions they are residing in,” said the DC.

The DC said that for people entering the district from HP, inter State highway, a check point is set up at the Siswan-Baddi road in Siswan village.

For those entering the district from Haryana, the interstate border check points are set up near Sekhon Banquet hall, Zirakpur, Panchkula highway. Other interstate check points for those entering districts from Haryana have been set up at Ambala to Naraingarh highway and Ambala to Chandigarh highway Jharmari, Lalru. Similarly, interstate border check points have been set up at various link roads at Peer Muchhalla, T-point Antala, Barwala road Hehra , Ramgarh-Mubarakpur road, Daffarpur and Harmilap Nagar, Baltana.

Speaking further, he said that the nodal officer will ensure registration of data of inbound passengers at covid.punjab.gov.in/policereg as per the standard operating procedure.

The Civil Surgeon will depute multipurpose health workers, round-the-clock, at these entry points for screening of each person entering the state. Anybody found symptomatic will be taken to the nearest sub divisional hospital. If found positive, the person will be shifted to the notified isolation facility.

The nodal officer will send the collected data to the concerned DCs to ensure supervision of all such persons for at least 14 days. In case of the migrants coming into the district, a separate area in the village will be earmarked to ensure that they stay at the designated place and observe social distancing guidelines.

Also, persons authorised to travel from neighbouring states to the other states through Mohali district, will not be allowed to stay in the district. However, there will be no embargo on the goods carrier vehicles coming to the district, but their screening is a must.

Recovery rate improves

With 43 people recovered so far, the district’s COVID-19 recovery rate has recorded an improvement in the last few days and stands at 46.2 per cent at present, said the Health department officials. Doctors treating COVID-19 patients in the district said it was encouraging that many patients who recovered were above 70 years of age.

Till now, 95 positive cases have been reported in the district. While 50 are undergoing treatment, 43 have recovered and two deaths have been reported so far.

“The health department is working on the idea of home quarantine for the people who have recovered and were asymptomatic. So far it is an encouraging recovery rate. In case the number of patients increase, we are ready for that too,” said the DC.

On contact tracing, the DC said that the health department had made every effort to trace contacts of positive cases which enabled them to mark the containment zones.

No new case in TWO days

No new COVID-19 case has been reported in the district in the last two days. The DC said that so far 1,869 samples have been collected in the district, out of which 1,679 tested negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.