As Sidhu stays away from work, party makes another push to resolve issues

As PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to stay away from work, Congress has sharpened efforts to get him back and work towards resolving the contentious issues.

Sources said while the government had on Friday sent the corrections in panel for DGP to UPSC, it is likely to take a call on Advocate General APS Deol soon. The state government had received a communication from UPSC a few days ago seeking some clarifications in the panel sent for the selection of next DGP.

Channi is learnt to have held a meeting with Sidhu’s chief strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa late night Thursday. Both are learnt to have discussed the coordination between government and PPCC.

Later, on Friday morning, Channi and party affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary flew to Delhi in government chopper along with Mustafa. Both Channi and Chaudhary are learnt to have met senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Ajay Maken.

Interestingly, Channi had returned from Delhi on Thursday afternoon. He left for Delhi at 10:30 am on Friday. While replacement of DGP IP Singh Sahota is a bone of contention between the PPCC chief and the CM, Sidhu is also seeking replacement of Deol.

It is learnt that Sidhu had made this clear once again to Congress president Sonia Gandhi three days ago during the AICC meeting. While the government was in no mood to change the AG at the insistence of Sidhu, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told Channi on Thursday that they should let Sidhu keep sitting at home, if there was a grave issue that cannot be addressed.

“It came only as an advice. It has been left to Channi,” said a source privy to the developments.

Later, a source said, a senior party leader has asked AG to put in his papers. However, Deol, when contacted by The Indian Express said, “I have received so many calls from mediapersons asking me the same question. I just want tell you that all this is rubbish and misleading. Someone is trying to plant this news,” he said.