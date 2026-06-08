As Punjab heads for 2027 polls, digital news platforms multiply across the state

As Punjab gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections, a digital media boom is radically reshaping the state’s news landscape. A growing number of journalists, former newsroom professionals and political commentators are launching independent YouTube channels and news websites. Driven by a desire for editorial autonomy, wider reach and new revenue streams, this rapid expansion is transforming how political information is produced and consumed. However, it is also raising critical questions about credibility, influence and the increasingly blurred boundaries between journalism, political messaging and social media content.

The shift is already gaining institutional recognition. According to officials, the Punjab government’s Department of Public Relations has empanelled more than 100 websites and YouTube channels, making them eligible to receive government advertisements.

A veteran political observer attributed this digital rush to tightening government control over sections of the mainstream media, the demanding nature of traditional vernacular journalism and the financial rewards promised by platforms such as YouTube.

Harpreet Kahlon, founder of Adbi Baithak, said the traditional firewall between journalism and business has largely collapsed.

“With the spread of social media, the distinction between journalist, influencer and content creator has become blurred, while the boundaries between government public relations and news media are also disappearing,” Kahlon said.

This media shift coincides with aggressive state efforts to leverage social media. In October 2023, Punjab became the second state after Rajasthan to launch an Influencer Empowerment Policy. Under the framework, creators are paid to promote tourism, culture and governance on YouTube and Instagram, with remuneration reaching up to Rs 3 lakh for standard tiers and Rs 8 lakh for Category A influencers with more than one million followers.

The state’s emphasis on these non-traditional voices was evident during the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, held from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University in Mohali. The state government, Invest Punjab and the Department of Information and Public Relations set up a dedicated enclave for social media influencers and content creators.

The lure of independence

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For many journalists, however, independent digital ventures represent an escape route offering both editorial freedom and financial opportunity.

“Anybody who understands YouTube and its monetisation has flirted with the option,” said Vikram Singh, who runs the YouTube channel Bold Punjab. “Governments are controlling the media, which becomes frustrating for ethical journalists. Journalism is no longer what it used to be. They have found a better option. It not only provides greater independence but also better earnings, and allows one to be one’s own boss.”

Nearly a year ago, Vikram left a vernacular television channel to launch his own platform.

“The investment was not much,” he said. “I set up an office and started off, armed with the experience of working with a channel. Now, I have a team of 10 people. It is all about content and contacts.”

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His channel has since garnered 1.8 lakh subscribers. Vikram said the farm agitation catalysed the emergence of many such YouTube channels, helping several journalists earn substantial revenues.

“Now, it is an election year. There is huge space,” he added.

Other journalists echo the view that constraints in mainstream media had become increasingly difficult to accept. Ravi Sangrahur of the Suneha channel, who worked in mainstream Punjabi journalism from 2018 before resigning from his last network on December 31, 2025, said compromises had become routine.

“Many times, hard work would have to be shelved because it could damage a particular person or political party,” Sangrahur said.

From mainstream media to digital-first ventures

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The environment has prompted a wave of senior journalists to launch independent digital publications.

In December 2025, Pankaj Kapahi, former Political Editor at Living India News who also worked with Zee Media and News18, launched Punjab First Voice with a high-profile interview of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, promising “accurate, fast and fearless journalism”.

A few months later, in March 2026, Chandigarh-based BBC journalist Arvind Chhabra launched North Desk, positioning it as an independent digital publication catering to both regional and diaspora audiences.

Meanwhile, Kahlon established Adbi Baithak with the stated aim of ensuring that “questions are asked impartially and conversations are recorded not as theatrical sparring but as serious documentation”.

A changing business model

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Beyond editorial freedom, the digital boom is also altering the economics of the industry, drawing talent away from traditional media organisations with the promise of better work-life balance and higher earnings.

Vijay Brar, who recently moved from a television channel to a YouTube platform, said television jobs often demand gruelling hours with limited financial rewards.

“I was working for a TV channel. It was a thankless job. At 50, after working 12 to 16 hours a day, we do not earn even Rs 2 lakh a month,” Brar said. “I started this channel two or three months ago and I am already breaking even. The hours I spend working are much less.”

When news breaks online first

As a result, the way news breaks in Punjab is also changing. Increasingly, major scoops surface on YouTube channels or niche websites before filtering into mainstream media.

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A recent example involved reports of an FIR against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. The news first appeared on a digital platform and spread rapidly through social media and television debates before a copy of the FIR entered the public domain and eventually reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Questions over credibility

Yet, this rapid, algorithm-driven growth has sparked concerns about journalistic credibility and standards.

Kahlon pointed out that political access is increasingly dictated by social media metrics rather than journalistic merit.

“Many political leaders and celebrities, before giving interviews, look at a journalist’s social media following rather than the seriousness of their questions or the quality of their work. This is a big challenge of this era, where the standards of journalism are often crushed by the game of numbers,” he said.

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Others note that the growing public preference for short-form, reel-based content means deep-dive investigative reporting often struggles to compete for attention.

Nevertheless, some digital pioneers remain optimistic that independent journalism can be both ethical and profitable.

Hamir Singh, who launched Pulaangh TV last year, said digital media need not compromise its values to survive.

“We practise ethical journalism. We do not get personal. We call a spade a spade,” Hamir Singh said. “There is no government pressure because we do not depend on anyone for revenue. After a year, I can assure you that one can earn handsomely and hire a team as well. Practising ethical journalism is the need of the hour, even more so in the era of digital journalism.”