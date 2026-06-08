As Punjab heads for 2027 polls, digital news platforms multiply across the state

Election buzz fuels a surge in YouTube channels and news websites, redrawing the boundaries between journalism, politics and social media

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev, Kamaldeep Singh Brar
7 min readJun 8, 2026 03:48 PM IST
AAP leaders and workers celebrate at the party's headquarters in Punjab (Photo: X/@AAPPunjab)AAP leaders and workers celebrate at the party's headquarters in Punjab (Photo: X/@AAPPunjab)
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As Punjab gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections, a digital media boom is radically reshaping the state’s news landscape. A growing number of journalists, former newsroom professionals and political commentators are launching independent YouTube channels and news websites. Driven by a desire for editorial autonomy, wider reach and new revenue streams, this rapid expansion is transforming how political information is produced and consumed. However, it is also raising critical questions about credibility, influence and the increasingly blurred boundaries between journalism, political messaging and social media content.

The shift is already gaining institutional recognition. According to officials, the Punjab government’s Department of Public Relations has empanelled more than 100 websites and YouTube channels, making them eligible to receive government advertisements.

A veteran political observer attributed this digital rush to tightening government control over sections of the mainstream media, the demanding nature of traditional vernacular journalism and the financial rewards promised by platforms such as YouTube.

Harpreet Kahlon, founder of Adbi Baithak, said the traditional firewall between journalism and business has largely collapsed.

“With the spread of social media, the distinction between journalist, influencer and content creator has become blurred, while the boundaries between government public relations and news media are also disappearing,” Kahlon said.

This media shift coincides with aggressive state efforts to leverage social media. In October 2023, Punjab became the second state after Rajasthan to launch an Influencer Empowerment Policy. Under the framework, creators are paid to promote tourism, culture and governance on YouTube and Instagram, with remuneration reaching up to Rs 3 lakh for standard tiers and Rs 8 lakh for Category A influencers with more than one million followers.

The state’s emphasis on these non-traditional voices was evident during the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, held from March 13 to 15 at Plaksha University in Mohali. The state government, Invest Punjab and the Department of Information and Public Relations set up a dedicated enclave for social media influencers and content creators.

The lure of independence

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For many journalists, however, independent digital ventures represent an escape route offering both editorial freedom and financial opportunity.

“Anybody who understands YouTube and its monetisation has flirted with the option,” said Vikram Singh, who runs the YouTube channel Bold Punjab. “Governments are controlling the media, which becomes frustrating for ethical journalists. Journalism is no longer what it used to be. They have found a better option. It not only provides greater independence but also better earnings, and allows one to be one’s own boss.”

Nearly a year ago, Vikram left a vernacular television channel to launch his own platform.

“The investment was not much,” he said. “I set up an office and started off, armed with the experience of working with a channel. Now, I have a team of 10 people. It is all about content and contacts.”

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His channel has since garnered 1.8 lakh subscribers. Vikram said the farm agitation catalysed the emergence of many such YouTube channels, helping several journalists earn substantial revenues.

“Now, it is an election year. There is huge space,” he added.

Other journalists echo the view that constraints in mainstream media had become increasingly difficult to accept. Ravi Sangrahur of the Suneha channel, who worked in mainstream Punjabi journalism from 2018 before resigning from his last network on December 31, 2025, said compromises had become routine.

“Many times, hard work would have to be shelved because it could damage a particular person or political party,” Sangrahur said.

From mainstream media to digital-first ventures

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The environment has prompted a wave of senior journalists to launch independent digital publications.

In December 2025, Pankaj Kapahi, former Political Editor at Living India News who also worked with Zee Media and News18, launched Punjab First Voice with a high-profile interview of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, promising “accurate, fast and fearless journalism”.

A few months later, in March 2026, Chandigarh-based BBC journalist Arvind Chhabra launched North Desk, positioning it as an independent digital publication catering to both regional and diaspora audiences.

Meanwhile, Kahlon established Adbi Baithak with the stated aim of ensuring that “questions are asked impartially and conversations are recorded not as theatrical sparring but as serious documentation”.

A changing business model

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Beyond editorial freedom, the digital boom is also altering the economics of the industry, drawing talent away from traditional media organisations with the promise of better work-life balance and higher earnings.

Vijay Brar, who recently moved from a television channel to a YouTube platform, said television jobs often demand gruelling hours with limited financial rewards.

“I was working for a TV channel. It was a thankless job. At 50, after working 12 to 16 hours a day, we do not earn even Rs 2 lakh a month,” Brar said. “I started this channel two or three months ago and I am already breaking even. The hours I spend working are much less.”

When news breaks online first

As a result, the way news breaks in Punjab is also changing. Increasingly, major scoops surface on YouTube channels or niche websites before filtering into mainstream media.

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A recent example involved reports of an FIR against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. The news first appeared on a digital platform and spread rapidly through social media and television debates before a copy of the FIR entered the public domain and eventually reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Questions over credibility

Yet, this rapid, algorithm-driven growth has sparked concerns about journalistic credibility and standards.

Kahlon pointed out that political access is increasingly dictated by social media metrics rather than journalistic merit.

“Many political leaders and celebrities, before giving interviews, look at a journalist’s social media following rather than the seriousness of their questions or the quality of their work. This is a big challenge of this era, where the standards of journalism are often crushed by the game of numbers,” he said.

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Others note that the growing public preference for short-form, reel-based content means deep-dive investigative reporting often struggles to compete for attention.

Nevertheless, some digital pioneers remain optimistic that independent journalism can be both ethical and profitable.

Hamir Singh, who launched Pulaangh TV last year, said digital media need not compromise its values to survive.

“We practise ethical journalism. We do not get personal. We call a spade a spade,” Hamir Singh said. “There is no government pressure because we do not depend on anyone for revenue. After a year, I can assure you that one can earn handsomely and hire a team as well. Practising ethical journalism is the need of the hour, even more so in the era of digital journalism.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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