As oil firms squeeze commercial, industrial LPG supply, Punjab industry feels the heat

Under the new guidelines, domestic consumers cannot book LPG refills within 25 days of their previous delivery. Although the order applies nationwide, its effects are beginning to be felt in Punjab, where a large portion of the industrial and hospitality sectors depend on commercial LPG cylinders.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced suspension of Non-Domestic Non-Exempted (NDNE) LPG supply across Punjab in view of escalating tensions in the West Asia. The oreds, issued on March 6, has put an immediate halt on the dispatch of commercial cylinders of 19 kg as well as larger 47.5 kg and 425 kg jumbo cylinders commonly used by factories, hotels and other commercial establishments.

An LPG distributor associated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Ludhiana, requesting anonymity, said agencies have been instructed to prioritise domestic LPG deliveries. “Orders came on March 6. Till Monday, we delivered all types of cylinders — domestic and commercial — which were already in the pipeline. But now the focus is only on domestic supplies, with a capping of 25 days between refill bookings, until further orders.”