As ‘Neem Karoli Baba’, controversial retired Army officer Hunny Bakshi

On how he got the role as Neem Karoli Baba (left), Colonel Hunny Bakshi (retd) (right) says he had approached Vishal Chaturvedi, the director of Hanuman Ansh, with a script, asking him for guidance on it. (Express photo)

The phenomenal box office success of the film Hanuman Ansh is nothing short of a “chamatkar (miracle)”, says Colonel Hunny Bakshi (retd).

He should know.

The former Military Intelligence officer who once headed a controversial Army unit and faced a general court martial, plays the role in the film of none other than Neem Karoli Baba, on whose life Hanuman Ansh is based.

While it is a cameo, Bakshi, who is based in Dehradun, tells The Indian Express: “This movie is about the youth and childhood of Babaji. It is a trilogy. In the second part, I have been told, I will have a major role.”