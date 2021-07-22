As Navjot Singh Sidhu rakes in support, Capt Amarinder Singh camp opts to wait and watch

With Sidhu scheduled to take over as PPCC chief formally on Friday, it is being keenly watched if the CM would participate in the ceremony. (File)

As the stalemate between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and newly appointed PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues even three days after his appointment, Amarinder camp has adopted a wait and watch policy over its next move.

Even as Capt camp has made it clear that he would not meet Sidhu till he apologises publicly for his “derogatory” tweets against the CM , Sidhu camp is certain that Sidhu will not apologise.

“Will a PPCC president ever apologise? Sonia Gandhi must have spoken to the CM that she is going to name Sidhu as the PPCC chief. The CM should have said he would not accept this appointment. Now, where is the discipline? Let the high command see to it,” a Congress leader, who has come out in support of Sidhu asked.

With Sidhu scheduled to take over as PPCC chief formally on Friday, it is being keenly watched if the CM would participate in the ceremony.

Those close to CM said with conviction, “Knowing the CM, he would never attend the ceremony unless AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will come down and take the CM along. But have things come to such a pass in the Congress that Rahul Gandhi has to come here for the PPCC chief to assume charge?” an aide of the CM asked.

Sidhu camp claimed that they had sent an invite to the Chief Minister for attending his installation ceremony. The claim was denied by CM camp saying no such invite was received.

Another Sidhu supporter, while pointing to Sidhu camp’s claim of over 60 MLAs joining Sidhu’s show of strength, said: “This number is beyond satisfactory. Out of 80 MLAs, 62 were in Amritsar. What else would you want? You can never expect 100 per cent people to support him.” The CM camp however cited intelligence report saying only 39 Congress MLAs accompanied Sidhu on Wednesday.

As the Captain and Sidhu tug-of-war continues, Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria have taken a line that if the CM could pardon AAP’s suspended MLA Sukhpal Khaira then “Sidhu belongs to the Congress family.”

Sidhu’s aide Pargat Singh has also said that Sidhu is getting such a rousing welcome in the state that asking him to apologise did not bode well for anyone.

While Tript Bajwa has already said that if Amarinder could forget Partap Singh Bajwa’s letters and tweets, he should forget Sidhu’s tweets also.

Randhawa on Wednesday said, “I am for the unity of the party. Even if it means that I have to desert Amarinder. I am for the Congress. In supporting Sidhu, I am respecting the decision of the high command.”