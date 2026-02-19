As Mohali MLA felicitates new executive body of industries association, rival group question legitimacy of new leadership

A rival group claimed that Gupta was declared president without conducting elections, nominations and an Annual General Meeting (AGM), calling it a violation of the association’s bylaws.

The newly formed executive body of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) was felicitated at a function attended by MLA Kulwant Singh as the chief guest. Congratulating the team led by new president Ashok Gupta, the MLA expressed confidence that the leadership would effectively convey industry concerns to the government and work towards concrete solutions.

The new executive includes Ranjit Paul (senior vice-president), Lalit Bansal (vice -resident), A J Singh (vice-president), Harmeet Singh Chug (vice-president), Rakesh Vig (general secretary), Pawan Sethi (finance secretary), Navneet Saxena (joint secretary), and A P Singh (joint secretary).

Addressing key industrial issues such as street lighting, waste management, and traffic congestion, the MLA said these would be resolved in a time-bound manner. He stated that talks are underway with new companies for waste disposal and a permanent solution is expected in the coming months.