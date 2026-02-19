As Mohali MLA felicitates new executive body of industries association, rival group question legitimacy of new leadership

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The newly formed executive body of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) was felicitated at a function attended by MLA Kulwant Singh as the chief guest. Congratulating the team led by new president Ashok Gupta, the MLA expressed confidence that the leadership would effectively convey industry concerns to the government and work towards concrete solutions.
The new executive includes Ranjit Paul (senior vice-president), Lalit Bansal (vice -resident), A J Singh (vice-president), Harmeet Singh Chug (vice-president), Rakesh Vig (general secretary), Pawan Sethi (finance secretary), Navneet Saxena (joint secretary), and A P Singh (joint secretary).
Addressing key industrial issues such as street lighting, waste management, and traffic congestion, the MLA said these would be resolved in a time-bound manner. He stated that talks are underway with new companies for waste disposal and a permanent solution is expected in the coming months.
On traffic management, he said Mohali’s connectivity plan would link sector-dividing roads across the city. Around 10 new intersections have already been completed, while construction of another 10–15 junctions will begin soon. He added that these projects would streamline traffic and help position Mohali as a leading city in North India. The MLA also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the association.
Earlier, president Ashok Gupta shared his priorities for industrial growth, while general secretary Rakesh Vig highlighted peak-hour traffic concerns. During the event, Advocate Jasbir Singh was honoured with the “Bhai Ghaniya Ji Award”.
Rival group questions election process
Meanwhile, a dispute has emerged over the legitimacy of the new leadership.
A rival group claimed that Gupta was declared president without conducting elections, nominations and an Annual General Meeting (AGM), calling it a violation of the association’s bylaws.
The opposing group asserted that office-bearers must be chosen through a transparent and democratic election process. They further stated that the matter is currently sub judice before the District and Sessions Court, Mohali, and organising a public ceremony in such circumstances amounts to disrespect of judicial proceedings.
The opposing group said that it elected Mukesh Bansal as its president and other office bearers: Dilpreet Singh Boparai (general secretary), Jaswinder Randhawa (joint secretary). They said that only elections conducted in accordance with court directions would be considered valid, reiterating the association’s commitment to legal procedure and transparency.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is pleased with his team's performance in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. Despite a tough start against off-spinner Aryan Dutt, Shivam Dube's 66 runs helped India secure a 17-run win against the Netherlands. Suryakumar praised Dube's contribution and said that the team has a strong batting line-up, with everyone contributing.