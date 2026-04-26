As mistrust runs high, intel sleuths keep a tab on whereabouts of AAP MLAs

This is not the first time that claims have surfaced about AAP MLAs being in touch with rival parties. Earlier, a senior Punjab Congress leader had claimed that at least 33 AAP MLAs were in contact with him.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readApr 26, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who on Saturday sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to seek the "recall" of Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJPPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who on Saturday sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to seek the "recall" of Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP
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Several Aam Admi Party legislators Saturday claimed to have received calls, allegedly from intelligence sleuths, seeking to know their whereabouts. This comes a day after the party’s seven of 10 Rajya Sabha members — constituting two-thirds of the party strength in the Upper House — crossed over to the BJP.

Several MLAs told The Sunday Express that they had received such calls. “I got a call from intelligence personnel asking about my whereabouts. I told them I am in Punjab. I am not going anywhere,” said an MLA on condition of anonymity.

Another MLA said, “I am suddenly feeling important. I was surprised to get a call. I was asked about my location. I told the person that I could even share my live location with the party.” He, however, added, “Now we are all suspects. The party is counting numbers”.

According to MLAs contacted by The Sunday Express, the mistrust deepened after Raghav Chadha allegedly claimed that he was in touch with 63 AAP legislators — two-third of the total 94 — in Punjab. “His claim has made us feel vulnerable. We do not know what will happen next,” said one of them.

Chadha, along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Friday announced that they were quitting the AAP and joining the BJP along with five other MPs. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal, and Vikramjit Sahney were the other AAP MPs they named. Chadha, citing Constitutional norms, had said the seven MPs had “merged with the BJP”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who on Saturday sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to seek the “recall” of Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP, announced that he would take the party MLAs along to the Rashtrapti Bhavan seek a recall of the defected MPs.

“We have not received any communication from the Chief Minister’s office on this issue yet. We do not know when he is planning this. Otherwise too, there are no confidence-building measures underway. We are just talking among ourselves,” said another MLA.

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Party sources, however, said internal calculations were already underway regarding the numbers required for any potential split. “The Vidhan Sabha has 117 members, of which AAP has 94. For a split, two-thirds of 94 would be needed — around 63 MLAs. I doubt Chadha is in touch with that many. I know of about 12–13 who are considered close to him in Punjab,” said a source.

Iqbal Singh, a former AAP spokesperson who is no more with the party, said, “There are many MLAs who were given tickets by Raghav Chadha. He also appointed several leaders from outside as chairpersons. He may be able to influence some of them, but I doubt he can bring down the government. What is happening is also a result of AAP neglecting its volunteers. Many people sacrificed their homes, money, and resources to establish the party in Punjab, but they were ignored. The party gradually became dominated by the rich and industrialists.”

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan dismissed any threat to the government. “The AAP government faces no danger in Punjab. The BJP may claim anything. It is nothing but ‘Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne’. The BJP is a party of empty rhetoric,” he said.

This is not the first time that claims have surfaced about AAP MLAs being in touch with rival parties. Earlier, a senior Punjab Congress leader had claimed that at least 33 AAP MLAs were in contact with him.

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Subsequently, Janata Party leader Navneet Chaturvedi filed his nomination for the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Sanjeev Arora, claiming support from AAP MLAs. He was later booked for allegedly forging their signatures. At that time too, AAP leadership had been caught off guard.

On Friday, the party is learnt to have asked all its MLAs to post messages condemning Chadha and other defectors on social media. Soon after, posts from multiple MLAs flooded social media platforms. The party also organised protests outside the residences of cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Mittal in Jalandhar, and Rajinder Gupta in Ludhiana, where party workers spray-painted “gaddar” (traitor) on the walls.

In Jalandhar, senior AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu said, “The AAP government will return to power in Punjab in 2027, and the BJP will have no political ground left to stand on. Out of frustration, the BJP has resorted to poaching AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs by hook or by crook. The Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal have formed an unholy alliance against AAP, which is why their leaders are making similar claims about AAP MLAs defecting.”

AAP Punjab Youth Wing acting president Parminder Goldy led a protest outside Rajinder Gupta’s residence, where party workers raised slogans of “Punjab de gaddar murdabad.” He said, “The people of Punjab will never forgive this betrayal of trust. The BJP is unsettled by Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of development and governance and is trying to destabilise AAP through conspiracies. However, these attempts will fail because every AAP worker stands firmly with the party leadership and its vision.”

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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