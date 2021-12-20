As MC elections approach, catchy slogans begin trending

The candidates in the fray in the upcoming civic body polls are not leaving any stone unturned to appease their voters. Catchy slogans along with varying styles of campaigning have become a mantra, Be it independent or ones being fielded by the established political parties, contenders are going an extra mile to win the hearts of voters.

For instance, independent candidate Manpreet Kaur, wife of a rebel BJP leader Gurpreet Singh Happy, contesting from ward number 9, prefers her election symbol to be a ‘balla’ (cricket bat). The slogan, which is hitting the streets of her ward ‘Chalega balla, udaigi dhool, naa rahegaa panja, naa rahegaa phool’ (lossely translated to: the bat will do the work, neither the hand (Congress symbol) nor the lotus (BJP symbol).

One behind this slogan is 11-year-old Gursharanpreet Singh, son of Manpreet and Gurpreet. Gurpreet says, “My son loves to play cricket. He chose ‘balla’ as a symbol. The slogan was also suggested by him. The slogan has become a catchy line in our ward.”

In ward number 35, the slogan ‘Ess baar neta nahi, ess baar betta’ (this time no leader, this time only son), is being chanted in a small colony located in the middle of Sector 49. It is the campaign slogan of the independent candidate Beeru, a small-time businessman. Beeru was allotted a ‘ganna kisan (sugarcanes farmer) symbol in the civic body polls.

He says, “I was so fascinated with the farmers’ agitation against the three laws that I gave four options all related to the farmers and the EC allotted me ‘ganna kisan’ symbol. My family and neighbors suggested the slogan for the campaign. Reason behind this slogan is that people are fed up of the tall promises of major political parties. I am the son of a colony, which holds a major chunk of voters in ward number-35”.

Established leaders are also not bereft of the sloganeering battle. Congress candidate, Harpreet Kaur, wife of the sitting councillor Devinder Singh Babla, from ward number 10, is wooing the voters with, “Ek kai sath ek free milegaa (buy one get one free).”

Babla says, “This time my wife is contesting from my ward. We both have much experience of being councilors. If she wins, people of my ward will avail my services, experience free of cost”.