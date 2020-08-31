As Maruti looks to shift Gurgaon plant, two BJP leaders roll out red carpet

The complany has plans to shift its Gurgaon plant, spread over 300 acres, because of space constraints at the current location.

Two Haryana BJP leaders are vying for a Maruti plant to be shifted to their respective areas, while the Haryana government has offered a third site as a possible option for the plant.

India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has plans to shift its Gurgaon plant, spread over 300 acres, because of space constraints at the current location. It has another plant in Manesar, spread over 600 acres.

Two-time BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh has sought appointment from Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, while former Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria has plans to meet the management of Maruti to inform them of the “advantages” of the sites suggested by him.

Dharambir Singh has demanded that the plant be shifted to Charkhi Dadri town of his constituency, while Daulatpuria has suggested that the plant be set up anywhere between Fatehabad to Agroha, a neighbouring religious place. Both leaders have shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar and Maruti Suzuki India chairman R C Bhargava in support of their pleas.

Daulatpuria says more than 1,000 acres of land is available between Fatehabad and Agroha near the national highway, where the Maruti plant can be set up. “Not only are cheap land and labour available here, the crime rate is also very low in comparison to districts of the National Capital Region (NCR),” claimed the ex-MLA who had joined the saffron party after leaving the Indian National Lok Dal ahead of 2019 Assembly polls.

In his letter, Daulatpuria has stated that the site he proposed is just 30 km from Hisar Airport. He has also detailed how the site is connected with railway stations situated in neighbouring towns. “This area is not prone to earthquakes and floods,” said the former legislator, who hopes that setting up of the Maruti plant will generate a lot of job opportunities for the people of the region.

According to Bhargava, the company needs more land than its Gurgaon plan has currently. Sources say the Haryana government has offered land parcels in Kharkhoda of Sonipat district to the automobile giant. However, Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the industries portfolio, told The Indian Express that the choice ultimately lies with the company, and they have offered land parcels at three places.

Bhargava said they would not talk about possible options till a site is finalised “because it creates a lot of confusion”. “We are still discussing with the government. We certainly intend to shift out of Gurgaon, but no site has been decided yet,” Bhargava told The Indian Express Sunday.

Asked about offers of land from different quarters to set up the plant, Bhargava said, “Many other states are also writing for that matter. But we will only stay in Haryana.”

Maruti Suzuki wants to shift its plant from Gurgaon because of the problems it faces during movement of trucks carrying raw material and finished products. Apart from this, Bhargava says, there is no scope of further expansion at the current location.

