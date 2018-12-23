As many await promised jobs, Punjab wants to know if parents of men killed in Iraq willing to work for govt

MORE THAN seven months after Punjab government announced government jobs for the kin of men killed in Iraq, the government has now asked a number of families to clarify if the parents of the deceased men were willing to do government job.

In Amritsar district alone, seven applicants from the families are awaiting jobs. Among the cases which are stuck are applicants who are married, something which renders them ineligible for the job as they are hence counted as “separate family or entity” in the light of the definition of next of the kin.

A resident of Sangoana village in Amritsar district Sarwan Singh, whose brother Nishan Singh was among those killed in Iraq, and who had applied for the job, told The Sunday Express that he was asked by a government official in Amritsar to furnish details about the age of his father and whether he wants to take up the government job.

Sarwan Singh is married, something which is coming in the way of getting a job.

A government functionary said that as per the policy under which jobs were being given by treating their cases as special, a married son or a married daughter in the family was counted as separate family and hence cannot be considered for the job. As per the policy, unmarried son or daughter or wife of the deceased were among those eligible for the job, the functionary said.

Sarwan Singh, however, said, “What if someone is unmarried today gets the job and gets married a few days later? Will the government then take away the job?”

“My father and my mother had already given undertakings separately that I should be considered for the job,” said Sarwan Singh.

He is not alone. 26-year-old Baljinder Singh, a resident of Sialka village in Amritsar district whose brother Jatinder Singh was among those who were killed in Iraq, is another job seeker caught in the quagmire. His case was sent by the Amritsar administration for job to Punjab government. The government now wants to know what is the age of his mother and whether she is willing to take up government job.

“I was working in Dubai and came here when the mortal remains of my brother were brought. I was hopeful to get government job after it was announced. I am yet to get it. Na idhar joga reha, na odhar joga (I am caught in a Catch-22 situation). A local Congress leader had assured me not to go back to Dubai as I will get the government job here,” said Baljinder, adding that he had lost his father to cancer around three months ago.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner K S Sangha said, “There have been some technical issues. We are trying to resolve those.”

Everyone family, meanwhile, has a tale to tell as they wait for job. Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Bhoewal resident Manjinder Singh who was among the deceased in Iraq, said the private school where she is working for six years has set a deadline of December end to clear whether she would continue in the job or not. “The school has to make an alternate arrangement in case I leave. But, there is no clarity on my job application so far,” said Gurpinder whose case is also stuck because she is married. The Amritsar administration had sent her case to the government, underlining that she was married. Now, government wants to know age of her mother and whether she (her mother) is willing to take up the job. “During all these years when there was no word about Manjinder, I had been taking care of my family. And I would continue to take care of family if I am given the job,” said Gurpinder.

Kulibir Kaur, sister of another deceased, Ranjit Singh, who had applied for the job faces similar hurdle – of being married. She lost father about 15 years ago. Her mother Balwinder Kaur is a resident of Manawala village in Amritsar district and lives with the family of her elder sister, who Kaur said was not eligible for job as she “did not meet educational qualification criteria”. “If I get job, I will support my mother. Daughters can never leave mothers,” said Kaur. The government wants similar details about her mother also – her age and whether she is interested in government job.

Another case in point is of Gurjeet Singh, married brother of Jalal Usma resident and Iraq victim Gurcharan Singh. The government has underlined that deceased Gurcharan was married and why his wife or children are not being considered for the government job. The government has also sought details of Gurcharan’s father – his age and willingness for government job. Gurjeet, who spent several years in Bahrain before his return says he was caught in a bind. “I could have gone back to Bahrain. And if I go, only women will be left behind in the family, my mother, my wife and wife of my brother,” said Gurjeet, adding that his brother’s wife “did not meet the educational qualification and had asked me to apply for the job”.

“We have sought details from districts where such issues have come up. The government will analyse,” said a functionary of the government.

It is not only that technical aspects alone have stuck the cases. In Gurdaspur district, a family has raised objections to its daughter-in-law applying for job, saying that she may remarry after getting the job. Harpreet Kaur, the wife of Roopowali resident Kanwaljeet Singh who was killed in Iraq, is a job seeker, but her in-laws have objected to it saying that she will remarry after getting the job and Gurcharan’s parents Harabhajan Singh and Mohinder Kaur will become financially insecure. Deciding to move on in life, Harpreet Kaur had gone to her parental house after there was no word about men in Iraq. There was earlier a dispute over compensation money given monthly to such families and it was finally settled with Harpreet and Gurcharan’s parents getting Rs 10000 each out of Rs 20000 per month. Sawinder Singh, son-in-law of Harbhajan Singh and Mohinder Kaur, said, “The monthly compensation to elderly parents of Gurcharan will stop if Harpreet gets a job.”

Among those who have been given jobs are not satisfied either. Amandeep Singh, son of deceased Gobinder Singh of Murar village in Kapurthala district, joined as “sewadar” in Kapurthala district last month. Amandeep said he had done a three-year diploma in civil engineering after 10+2. “But, I had no choice as government job as sewadar was given to me,” said Amandeep.

Another Iraq victim Gurdeep Singh’s wife Anita has been given the job. A resident of Jaitpur in Hoshiarpue district, Anita said she joined as “class IV” in Garhshankar Court Complex. She said she gets a salary of “Rs 5300” as per norms of three-year-probation. “It is very less. Rs 1800 out of it is spent as travel expenses to go to job. And I have a son and daughter to take care of. It is very tough.”

There are 27 families in Punjab who lost a member each in Iraq. An official said cases of 14 had been so far cleared for jobs, out of which some have already joined while the final process for others was on. The cases of remaining 13, the official said, were stuck due to various reasons.

There are 27 families in Punjab who lost a member each in Iraq. An official said cases of 14 had been so far cleared for jobs, out of which some have already joined while the final process for others was on. The cases of remaining 13, official said, were stuck due to various reasons.