As Mann tables confidence motion, BJP to Governor: dismiss govt for ‘betraying’ your trust

The BJP on Tuesday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for “betraying” him by tabling a confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha session that has been called by “providing wrong information” to the Raj Bhavan.

The party also held ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ — a mock session of the Assembly — in a parking lot near BJP’s state office here and moved a “no-confidence motion” against the government. In the over five-hour session, the BJP leaders took up six resolutions, including the ones related to drugs, plight of farmers, law and order, and “non-fulfilment” of AAP’s pre-poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma urged the Governor to dismiss the state government for moving the trust motion in the Assembly. He said AAP government had sought permission for the session to hold deliberations on GST, stubble burning and power scenario, but did not hold any discussion on these issues. Instead, it went ahead and tabled the confidence motion, Sharma said. He accused Mann of violating the Constitution and breaking the trust of people by acting at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Earlier, Sharma and Jangi lal Mahajan — BJP’s only two MLAs — walked out of the Vidhan Sabha over party not being given representation in the business advisory committee of the House.

The ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ was attended by several former Congress leaders, including Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Raj Kumar Verka, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who had joined the BJP in the recent past. Bhatti acted as the Speaker in the mock session.

Jakhar moved the “no-confidence” motion against the AAP government. “It is a no-confidence motion passed by people of Punjab against this AAP government,” Jakhar said.

About AAP’s confidence motion in the Assembly, Jakhar said, “It is a fraud on the Constitution. The government took permission (from the Governor) for something else and did something else”.

Later, Veteran BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia introduced a resolution against the ruling AAP for “non-fulfillment of pre-poll guarantees, including Rs 1000 per month to women aged 18 and above, and for not being able to rein in sand, liquor and transport mafia”.

Rana Gurmit Sodhi moved a resolution on farm issues and accused the AAP of not making operational closed sugar mills as promised. Sodhi also hit out at the government for not compensating the farmers for the losses incurred by them.

State BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma presented a resolution on the issue of drug menace and said contrary to the promise it made, the AAP could not address the problem. Sharma added, “It was very unfortunate that more than 90 deaths have occurred due to drugs in the state in last three months.”

Raj Kumar Verka introduced a resolution accusing AAP government of “doing nothing” for the dalits and backward classes.

Anil Sareen moved a resolution alleging that AAP government has not been able to maintain law and order and protect life and property of the people.