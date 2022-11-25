As Mann, his ministers camp in Gujarat, secretariat goes silent

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, several of his Cabinet colleagues, chairpersons of various boards and corporations and the ruling party legislators continue to camp in Gujarat, ahead of Assembly elections that state, the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh continues to wear a deserted look.

A source close to Mann said the CM had reached Gujarat on Monday and would be camping there till the last date of campaign, on November 29, ahead of first phase of polling on December 1. “He has a personal programme on November 25. He may come back for a day. But, he may change his plan too,” the source said.

While Mann is in Gujarat, the Chief Minister’s Office has not scheduled any meetings in which his presence is required. If he comes back on November 25, then the CMO may schedule one or two meetings, multiple sources said.

Meanwhile, with most ministers away, the corridors in the secretariat, which normally see a lot of hustle-bustle, remain empty. There have been not many visitors to these offices. “As the files are not moving from the top, the bureaucrats and other staff are also having a field day. Not much official work is being taken up,” said a senior functionary.

He, however, said, “The CM is keeping a tab on the happenings in the state. He is being briefed constantly. That is how he ordered registration of case against Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s aide for flaunting weapons on his Facebook page. The orders came from the CM himself.”

For a better part of a month now, a number of ministers have remained stationed in Gujarat. None of the ministers were available in the secretariat on Tuesday. “Our minister is back from Gujarat. But he has not come to office yet,” said a staff member of Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The minister later held several meetings, including one on Thursday with farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike.

Advertisement

The chairpersons of various boards and corporations are also in Gujarat, “Virtually, it is our entire government that is in Gujarat. This has been happening for a month now,” said the functionary.