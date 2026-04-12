As locals claim ‘hell-like’ situation in Chajju Majra, BJP leader says take immediate action, warns of stir

Deteriorating basic infrastructure in Chajju Majra near Model Town on the Nijjar road in Kharar has residents alleging administrative apathy while stating that they have been living a “hell-like life”.

Senior Punjab BJP leader Vineet Joshi warned that if immediate action was not taken to resolve the issues, a public agitation would be launched

Joshi visited the area on Sunday and highlighted the grim situation in residential pockets, including Royal Residency, Dream Land, Govind Enclave, Alivista Greens, LG Villa, and Drishti Avenue.

Residents complained to Joshi about the “extremely poor” functioning of the Kharar Municipal Committee, and said a nearly two-kilometre stretch of a road had remained incomplete for over the past four years.