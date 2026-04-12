As locals claim ‘hell-like’ situation in Chajju Majra, BJP leader says take immediate action, warns of stir

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Deteriorating basic infrastructure in Chajju Majra near Model Town on the Nijjar road in Kharar has residents alleging administrative apathy while stating that they have been living a “hell-like life”.
Senior Punjab BJP leader Vineet Joshi warned that if immediate action was not taken to resolve the issues, a public agitation would be launched
Joshi visited the area on Sunday and highlighted the grim situation in residential pockets, including Royal Residency, Dream Land, Govind Enclave, Alivista Greens, LG Villa, and Drishti Avenue.
Residents complained to Joshi about the “extremely poor” functioning of the Kharar Municipal Committee, and said a nearly two-kilometre stretch of a road had remained incomplete for over the past four years.
“The road is unpaved and covered with soil, turning into a swamp during rain and even on normal days due to overflowing sewerage and poor drainage. Vehicles skid or get stuck, posing an increasing risk of accidents, while pedestrians struggle to move through the area. Even walking here has become extremely difficult,” residents complained.
Highlighting sanitation concerns, locals said continuous sewer overflow and the absence of a proper drainage system led to the accumulation of dirty water around homes and roads, resulting in foul smell and a sharp rise in mosquitoes. “This has increased the risk of diseases and made the area unsafe, especially for children and the elderly,” they alleged.
Joshi said, “Despite residents paying substantial taxes on the purchase and construction of plots, flats, houses and shops, they are deprived of basic civic amenities. The Kharar Municipal Committee is among the wealthiest civic bodies in Punjab, with fixed deposits worth hundreds of crores, yet the ground reality reflects its complete failure.”
Holding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anmol Gagan Mann accountable, Joshi said the situation exposes the lack of accountability in the local administration. “Since the appointment and transfer of the Executive Officer and other municipal officials are controlled by the state government, the AAP government bears direct responsibility for the crisis in Chajju Majra and other parts of Kharar.”
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