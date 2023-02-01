As Governor visits border districts, CM Mann reschedules meetings for today

AFTER having called a parallel meeting of field officers in Chandigarh on a day when Governor Banwarilal Purohit was visiting border districts, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday rescheduled his meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday would now be held on Friday, the day Mann has also called a Cabinet meeting.

Days after Governor scheduled his two-day visit to the districts, Mann, on January 28, scheduled Wednesday’s meeting of field officers and asked them to upload the status report of development works assigned to them on a spreadsheet. Interestingly, Chief Secretary V K Janjua had also asked the field officers to be ready with the status report of issues raised by the Governor during his last visit to the border.

Purohit will be visiting Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar on Wednesday and Ferozepur and Fazilka on Thursday. As per his programme, he would be interacting with panchayats and prominent citizens of the area, listening to their grievances and directing the officers to redress them.

By rescheduling his meeting, Mann has put a lid on the controversy that had erupted. The bureaucracy was keenly watching the developments with an eye on officers in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar as they day Purohit would be visiting these districts, and Mann had summoned the top police officials and top administrative officers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at noon.

“The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. The DCs and SSPs would have to be present when he visits the districts. Those districts are far from Chandigarh. It is difficult for the officers to reach Chandigarh at 12 noon. They will have to send their junior officers to Chandigarh to represent them,” an officer had told The Indian Express on anonymity.

He had also stated that the main concern was that this would invite the displeasure of the CM. “The CM is the head of the government. When he is reviewing the issues of districts on one platform, he obviously expects us to be there. This puts the officers in a catch-22 situation. Let us see what lies in store for them.”

It was also a difficult situation for the Chief Secretary Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

In the past, the CM and Raj Bhawan has had a strained relationship. The government was on the defensive when the Governor had visited the border areas in September and made a statement that drugs smuggling was rampant and it was posing a threat to national security. Later, the Governor had shot down state’s decision of calling a special Assembly session to condemn BJP’s poaching bid under operation Lotus. He had also not allowed the government to appoint Dr GS Wander, a noted cardiologist as the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS).

Mann to flag off train from Jalandhar to Benaras on Thursday

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday accepted the invitation of Dera Ballan management committee to flag off a train from Jalandhar city station for Varanasi on February 2 for commemorating parkash purab of Guru Ravidass.

Mann, who met a delegation of Dera Ballan management committee at his official residence, said that his government will soon release funds to establish state-of-the-art Guru Ravidass Bani Adhiyan (Research) Centre at Ballan.