Amid farm stir, intelligence advisory to BJP-JJP MLAs: Move with adequate security

Amid rising incidents of farm protesters blocking, and in a some instances attacking, the vehicles of the ministers and MLAs of the ruling coalition, intelligence agencies in Haryana have advised the lawmakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) not to move out without adequate security cover, especially in the rural areas in the state.

There have several incidents in the past few days that have got the state police and intelligence wing worried. From damaging a helipad at Parha village of Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to land, to another such incident in Uchana where villagers dug up a temporary helipad in anticipation that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala would land there on a visit to his constituency, farmers protesting against three central agri laws have increasingly been taking on the MLAs and MPs from the ruling BJP-JJP alliance.

Most recently, On December 22, an agitated group of farmers in Ambala City showed blacks flags and blocked Khattar’s cavalcade with some banging sticks on the vehicles, following which the Haryana Police registered a case against 13 people on various charges including attempt to murder and rioting. Intensifying their protest, farmers in several villages have also announced a ban on the entry of the ruling alliance.

Now, the state state government as well as the intelligence wing is keenly watching and awaiting the outcome of the next round of talks between Union government and the farmer unions scheduled for December 30.

“If the talks remain inconclusive, there is a high possibility of the agitation getting intensified. In such a scenario, there is a possibility that the agitation will intensify not only at the protest sites at Delhi’s borders but also in Haryana. Keeping in mind such a situation and to prevent any disruption of law and order, adequate caution needs to be exercised,” a senior government functionary in know of the intelligence advisory told The Indian Express.

For the last fortnight, several BJP MPs, ministers and MLAs have faced the wrath of farmers who reach the public meeting venues, show black flags, block the cavalcades and raise anti-government slogans. The intelligence wing has raised an alert that there could be a possibility of more such incidents in the coming days, for which the ruling alliance legislators need to be extra vigilant.

Although the ministers’ tour programmer is issued in advance and reaches the administration of the district where they are supposed to attend any official or personal function, the MLAs have also been advised to send a prior intimation about their travel and tour programmes so that adequate security arrangements can be made around their venue.