As Ellenabad votes today, Abhay eyes hat-trick of bypoll wins, 4th from seat

MORE THAN half the polling booths in Ellenabad, which goes to bypolls Saturday in a triangular contest, have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.

Sirsa Election Officer Anish Yadav told The Indian Express: “A total of 211 polling booths have been set up for 1.86 lakh voters. As many as 121 polling booths (57 per cent) have been declared sensitive or hyper sensitive.”

The bypoll to the majorly rural constituency in Haryana’s Sirsa district was necessitated following resignation of Abhay Chautala, then the lone MLA of INLD, in January over the farm laws issue. He is now eying a fourth win from the seat that has till now witnessed 14 elections and in which the candidates of the party led by late Devi Lal or its associates have emerged victorious in 12. The INLD leader is pitted in a triangular contest with BJP’s Gobind Kanda, who is also brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, and Congress’s Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Abhay. Sixteen other candidates too are in fray.

Hisar range IGP Rakesh Arya said apart from the personnel from Hisar range, 34 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed to ensure free and fair election. “As many as 65 patrolling parties have been formed for nearly 80 villages where the election process will take place. The patrolling party aims to reach any spot within 5-7 minutes of receiving a complaint. We have installed 52 nakas on the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan. Similar nakas have been installed by the neighbouring states too in their jurisdiction following our request,” he said.

The electioneering ended Wednesday evening with the three central agriculture laws emerging key issue in the election.

During the campaigning, Abhay’s elder brother and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, the latter’s son and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, targeted the INLD leader holding him responsible for the decline of the former’s party. Power Minister Ranjit Singh, who is an Independent MLA and Abhay’s uncle, also campaigned against him and in favour of Gobind Kanda.

The Congress and BJP targeted Abhay for “thrusting the election” on people of Ellenabad.

Abhay, meanwhile, is eyeing a hat-trick as he will be contesting his third bypoll. Earlier, he had won the Rori Assembly bypoll in Sirsa in 2000 and the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad when his father and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala had vacated the seat and decided to retain Uchana in Jind district, the other seat from which he had contested in 2009 and won.

After winning the bypolls to Ellenabad in 2010, Abhay retained it in 2014 and again in 2019 Assembly polls. In the last polls, he was the lone INLD MLA to enter the Assembly. Winning the bypoll is crucial for Abhay as a loss will deal a body blow to the INLD, which in recent years is reeling under series of electoral setbacks.

This is the second bypoll within a year which Haryana faces. In November last year, main opposition Congress had retained the Baroda assembly seat after its candidate Indu Raj Narwal defeated BJP nominee and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. The Baroda seat in Sonipat district had fallen vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda. WITH PTI