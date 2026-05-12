As EC announces schedule for civic polls in Punjab, parties speed up candidate finalisation

With the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections in Punjab, political activity has intensified across Mohali as all major parties have started speeding up their preparations and candidate selection process.

According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission in Chandigarh, nominations for the municipal elections will begin on May 13 and continue till May 16 between 11 am and 3 pm. Polling will be held on May 26 from 8 am to 5 pm, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 29.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali on Monday, Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would field candidates who are connected with the public, understand people’s concerns and work with a spirit of service.

He said the primary responsibility of elected representatives in municipal bodies is public service, whether it relates to sanitation issues in wards or resolving civic problems faced by residents.

Goyal stated that detailed discussions are being held within the party along with MLA Kulwant Singh, district president Prabhjot Singh and youth leader Parminder Goldy to identify suitable candidates with a strong public connect and service-oriented approach.

He further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has given a clear message that the party is focused on public service rather than power politics.

The minister added that the party has fixed clear criteria for ticket distribution and candidates would be selected on the basis of their work, public outreach and commitment towards society. He said several wards have multiple ticket aspirants, but the final decision would be taken after discussions with the party high command and local leadership.

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Speaking about women’s representation, Goyal said the party believes in giving women genuine opportunities rather than making symbolic claims. He added that deserving women candidates would be fielded not only in reserved wards but also in general wards if they meet the party’s criteria and have a strong background in public service.

Responding to allegations levelled by opposition parties, the minister said elections conducted during the AAP government in Punjab had been peaceful and transparent. He termed allegations regarding rejection of nomination papers or interference in the election process as baseless.

Goyal also highlighted the Punjab government’s efforts to strengthen the canal water supply system for farmers. He said several long-pending irrigation projects had been revived and thousands of kilometres of canal networks and water distribution systems had been upgraded.

He claimed that for the first time since Independence, Punjab was witnessing large-scale efforts to ensure canal water reaches every field. He added that the government’s target is to provide irrigation water to every agricultural area in the state, with surveys and development works currently underway in multiple regions.

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Meanwhile, the Congress also intensified its activities as observer Simarjeet Bains met various councillors and ticket aspirants. During the meetings, discussions were also held with aspirants belonging to the faction opposed to former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Later in the evening, Bains held a separate meeting with Sidhu supporters at a hotel.

With only two days left before the nomination process begins, political parties are now under pressure to announce their candidates soon.

Similarly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had already formed its committee earlier, but no formal announcement has been made so far. District president Parvinder Singh Sohana said a committee meeting has been called for Tuesday and candidates would likely be announced by Tuesday evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Sanjiv Vashisht said the party committee is currently preparing the list of aspirants and the final list of candidates is expected to be announced by May 13.

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With only two days left before the nomination process begins, political parties are now under pressure to announce their candidates soon.

Similarly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had already formed its committee earlier, but no formal announcement has been made so far. District president Parvinder Singh Sohana said a committee meeting has been called for Tuesday and candidates would likely be announced by Tuesday evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Sanjiv Vashisht said the party committee is currently preparing the list of aspirants and the final list of candidates is expected to be announced by May 13.