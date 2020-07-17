As Covid cases rise in UT, patients with mild symptoms opt for home isolation

The UT follows the revised guidelines issued by the MHFW on home isolation to determine patients who are eligible for staying at home.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, more and more patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the disease are opting for home isolation in place of hospitalisation or institutional quarantine in the UT.

At present, as many as 20 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation, while at least eight have completed home isolation period and have been added to the recovered or ‘discharged’ list of patients.

Even though patients with moderate to severe symptoms are required to be hospitalised or be placed in a COVID care centre or dedicated COVID care health centre in accordance with the symptoms, patients with none to mild symptoms have the option of staying at home while they are infected with the virus, according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW).

As per the guideline, if patients can prove that they have a big enough house to isolate themselves from their family members and have a dedicated attendant, they are at liberty to opt for home isolation.

“Earlier we had patients from congested areas such as Bapu Dham and they could not practice home isolation easily and that is why we needed to place them in institutional quarantine even if they were asymptomatic. But now, more patients are coming from sectors and they have the space to isolate themselves at home,” says an official of the health department, who adds that the department recommends home isolation to those who fall in the criteria to do so, to decongest hospitals and limit exposure to the disease.

Criteria for eligibility

The UT follows the revised guidelines issued by the MHFW on home isolation to determine patients who are eligible for staying at home.

