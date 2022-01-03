As Covid cases nearly double in Tricity, Chandigarh admin imposes curbs in public areas

Due to a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Sunday ordered the closure of all activities including boating at the Sukhna lake from Monday to Saturday. However, morning and evening walkers will be allowed to visit the park during specific hours.

Ninety-six new Covid cases were recorded in Chandigarh on January 2 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of cases in the UT to 66061. The total number of active cases is 321, and deaths due to Covid are 1079. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1744 and total recoveries are 64661. The total number of vaccinations today is 9126. Panchkula saw 44 new cases and Mohali saw 53 cases and 1 death.

Sunday’s order was issued by UT Advisor Dharam Pal. The order stated, “The undersigned in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority, hereby order that all the activities including boating will remain closed at Sukhna Lake except from 5.00 AM to 9.00 AM and from 6.00 PM to 8.00 PM from Monday to Saturday, during which morning/evening walkers/visitors will be allowed with a proper covid protocol.”

It was stated that the police has to ensure that Covid-19 protocol is being followed. “The police will ensure that the morning/evening walkers at the lake follow Covid-19 protocol strictly, failing which challans will be issued. However, Sukhna Lake will remain closed every Sunday.”

Any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws,” the order further stated.

Hotels, cafes to operate at 50 per cent capacity

The UT Administration has also issued orders to hotels, cafes and eateries to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The orders issued by Dharam Pal stated, “…restaurants including hotels, café, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces, banquet halls etc. can remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to a condition to allow only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol.”

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable until further order. Any breach of this order shall invite action under sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code with other applicable laws.

Chandigarh on Saturday saw a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases. On December 27, seven cases were reported while 96 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the UT administration had said that once the positivity rate reaches five per cent, they would start imposing restrictions.